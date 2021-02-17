Regina police investigate after vehicle crashes into Royal Saskatchewan Museum

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a vehicle crashed into the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on Tuesday night.

Police say the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m.

A southbound vehicle on Albert Street made an eastbound turn into the museum’s parking lot and continued driving straight into the south side doors of the building, according to police.

Police say both the museum doors and the vehicle received significant damage.

Regina police say the crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday night. Kael Donnelly / Global News

When officers arrived, police say they located a man inside the museum. Police say he was dealing with minor injuries and was taken to the Regina General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Charges are expected to be laid pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Regina police say they are expecting to lay charges. Kael Donnelly / Global News