No charges laid in Albert Street collision killing woman: Regina police

The Regina Police Service says no charges are being laid following a collision that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman in November.

The woman was killed when she was hit by a city-owned excavator in the 4500 block of Albert Street shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 4.

At the time of incident, police said the city vehicle hit the woman in the curb lane on the west side of the street as she was walking.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed by EMS. Police said they located the driver a short time later.

Following a lengthy investigation, the collision was deemed not the result of a criminal or unlawful act.

Police said investigators met with the victim’s family to explain the processes of the investigation and to answer any questions they had.

The investigation is officially over, police say.