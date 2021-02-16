Menu

Canada

No charges laid in Albert Street collision killing woman: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 5:29 pm
Regina police say there will be no charges resulting from police investigation into a collision that took the life of a 21-year-old woman in November.
The Regina Police Service says no charges are being laid following a collision that claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman in November.

The woman was killed when she was hit by a city-owned excavator in the 4500 block of Albert Street shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 4.

Read more: Pedestrian crossing Albert Street killed by City of Regina excavator

At the time of incident, police said the city vehicle hit the woman in the curb lane on the west side of the street as she was walking.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed by EMS. Police said they located the driver a short time later.

Trending Stories

Following a lengthy investigation, the collision was deemed not the result of a criminal or unlawful act.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City adding pedestrian lights to Albert Street intersection where woman died

Police said investigators met with the victim’s family to explain the processes of the investigation and to answer any questions they had.

The investigation is officially over, police say.

