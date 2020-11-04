Pedestrian crossing Albert Street killed by City of Regina excavator

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old woman was struck and killed by a City of Regina excavator while crossing Albert Street Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Albert Street around 7:45 a.m. in response to the collision, said the Regina Police Service in a news release.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics, police said.

Early information indicated the woman was attempting to cross from the west side to the east side of Albert Street as the excavator was travelling southbound, police said.

Police said the driver kept going for “some distance,” and that the driver, a city employee, may not have been aware the collision took place.

Police said they located the driver shortly after the collision.

The City of Regina’s city manager, Chris Holden, confirmed the city’s heavy equipment was involved in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones impacted by this tragedy,” Holden said in the statement. “No words can describe how difficult this situation will be for all those impacted.”

The woman has been identified and her family has been notified of her death. Police said they will not be releasing her name.

RPS continues to investigate, along with the coroner.

Holden said the city is co-operating and has no further comment.

UPDATE: Emergency personnel have now cleared the scene. Traffic flow in the area of Albert Street and Gordon Road has returned to normal. Police are working in conjunction with the Coroner to investigate the fatal collision. #YQR https://t.co/IJJS0QpBrK — Regina Police (@reginapolice) November 4, 2020

