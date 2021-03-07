Hwy 3 closed after suspected head-on collision, 1 dead

Prince Albert RCMP is responding to a suspected head-on collision between an empty fuel truck and a small car on Highway 3 near Weldon and Birch Hills.
RCMP said the driver of the small car is dead.
Both lanes of the highway in the area will be closed for several hours between Weldon and Birch Hills and detours are being prepared.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Prince Albert EMS, Prince Albert Fire and Saskatchewan Highways attended the scene. A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist will also be attending the scene.
