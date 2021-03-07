Hwy 3 closed after suspected head-on collision, 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Prince Albert RCMP is responding to a suspected head-on collision between an empty fuel truck and a small car on Highway 3 near Weldon and Birch Hills.

RCMP said the driver of the small car is dead.

Read more: Two Prince Albert residents die in highway car crash

Both lanes of the highway in the area will be closed for several hours between Weldon and Birch Hills and detours are being prepared.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Prince Albert EMS, Prince Albert Fire and Saskatchewan Highways attended the scene. A Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist will also be attending the scene.

1:42 Rural Sask. residents calling for cell service along highways after “many serious accidents” Rural Sask. residents calling for cell service along highways after “many serious accidents” – Oct 4, 2020

Advertisement