Coronavirus: 21 new cases London-Middlesex; 18 cases in Elgin and Oxford

Twenty-seven new coronavirus cases and 23 new recoveries were reported Saturday by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

In addition, the number of cases in the region that have screened variant-positive has risen by three.

As of Saturday, the region’s pandemic case tally stands at 6,413, of which 6,066 have resolved.

At least 185 virus-related deaths have been reported since the pandemic began, most recently on Monday.

The health unit says at least 162 cases are considered active in London-Middlesex as of Saturday. The locations of the active cases have not been made public.

At least 214 cases and two deaths have been reported so far this month in London-Middlesex, which remains in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Of the 21 new cases, 15 are from London while two are from Middlesex Centre. There was one case each in Middlesex Centre, Southwest Middlesex and Strathroy-Caradoc. Three other case are pending location data.

The health unit says three additional cases have been found to be screened variant-positive cases, bringing the total number of Variants of Concern (VOC) cases in London and Middlesex to 27. The figure is six more than Monday’s and double the number seen on Thursday of last week.

At least four of the cases have been confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K. The others remain under genomic sequencing, a process that can take up to two weeks from the time a sample screens positive for mutations that are common to variants of concern.

Variants of concern have been appearing more in local case numbers, with the percentage of variant cases increasing week-over-week, officials say.

Case numbers locally have been on the rise overall recently, raising concerns of a looming third wave. The case increases have been driven in part by variants, but also by residents engaging in close contact with too many people, the health unit has said.

During Thursday’s media briefing, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said the average number of close contacts health officials have been recording has been six per person, enough to generate increased spread through the community.

“The things that are causing this third wave to kick into gear are really the same things that have been causing the COVID pandemic since the beginning … and that is close contacts indoors,” Mackie said.

“It’s so important as we look forward to St. Patrick’s Day next week, to Easter a few weeks after that, that people plan to have safe, small, outdoor gatherings … This third wave is just beginning and it will continue likely until May or June, as we saw the first wave tapering off last year.”

Mackie’s calls for smaller outdoor gatherings came the same day officials declared a community outbreak after at least 22 people who had attended post-secondary gatherings last week at private homes tested positive for the virus.

At least 10 post-secondary student gatherings between March 2 and March 6 have been tied to the outbreak.

“At this point, it looks like the vast majority are Western students, possibly all of them. We’re just confirming some of that,” Mackie said Thursday.

“We know that there were some fraternity, sorority sort-of organisations involved. We don’t have the details at this point in terms of exactly where all of these gatherings were and … the number of students involved (with each gathering).”

A statement from Western University implied that the 22 infected were all students, most of whom lived off-campus. Three lived on-campus and have been put in self-isolation outside of residence, the statement said.

Mackie noted the outbreak did not involve variants and did not appear connected to an ongoing outbreak at Western’s Essex Hall residence since March 2.

During Thursday’s briefing, London Mayor Ed Holder threatened fines if that was what it took to “exact appropriate behaviours for the sake of our whole community.”

“We’ve been better than this and we are better than this,” he said.

“It’s been a year, warnings are done. And I’m here to say that if people are not wearing masks well, are not following the public health guidelines, there will be fines.”

The region’s seven-day case average stood at 20.57 as of Friday, up from 19.28 Thursday. The 14-day average sits at 19.0.



At least 5,592 cases have been confirmed in the city of London since the pandemic began, while 252 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 209 have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 96 in Thames Centre, 55 in Lucan Biddulph, 40 in Southwest Middlesex, 33 in North Middlesex, 14 in Adelaide Metcalfe and two in Newbury.

At least 120 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

London Health Science Centre has not updated its current case information since Friday.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients in the care of London Health Sciences Centre stood at seven as of Friday, an increase of one from the day before and two from Wednesday.

The number in critical or intensive care remained unchanged at fewer than five.

There remains fewer than five active staff cases within the organization.

No patient or staff cases were reported as being active at any St. Joseph’s Health Care London facility. The organization has not issued an update on patient or staff cases since Monday night, and says it will once case numbers change.

At least 368 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic, including 67 who have needed intensive care. The total number of people ever hospitalized has increased by two from the day before.

Institutional outbreaks

Two new institutional outbreaks have been declared in the region, including one at University Hospital.

The outbreak is the first to be seen at the hospital in more than a month after an outbreak in the emergency department sickened at least 10 staff members between Jan. 15 and Feb. 4.

The latest outbreak, declared Friday, is linked to fewer than five patient cases and is located in U4 – Medicine, also known as 4IP General Medicine, the same unit that saw a significant outbreak from Nov. 10 to Dec. 29, 2020.

University Hospital had at least 13 outbreaks appear during that timeframe, of which at least five were directly connected to the initial outbreak in 4IP General Medicine. The 13 outbreaks were linked to at least 174 cases in total and 23 deaths.

To quell the severe outbreak, LHSC implemented stricter measures at University Hospital on Nov. 28, measures which remain in place today, according to LHSC.

“Any individuals with urgent medical concerns should not delay seeking immediate care. LHSC’s emergency departments at both University and Victoria Hospitals remain open and safe for care,” LHSC said in a statement.

Elsewhere, the region’s other newly declared outbreak is located at Dearness Home on the east and west wings of the second floor. It’s not clear how many cases are linked to the outbreak.

Including Friday’s two outbreaks, at least eight institutional outbreaks are active in the region.

Active institutional outbreaks (as of March 12), as declared on: March 12 at Dearness Home (2E/2W)

March 12 at University Hospital (4IP General Medicine)

March 11 at Glendale Crossing (Brighton)

March 6 at Fox Hollow Retirement Residence (2nd, 3rd, 4th floors)

March 5 at Meadow Park Care Centre (Pink Unit)

March 4 at Strathmere Lodge (Bear Creek, Sydenham)

Feb. 28 at Richmond Woods (facility)

Feb. 24 at Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence (facility)

At least 110 institutional outbreaks have been declared in the region since the pandemic began last March, with at least 82 at seniors’ facilities.

Long-term care and retirement homes have been tied to 785 of all cases reported in London-Middlesex and 106 of its deaths.

An outbreak at Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre remains active, however, no inmate cases were reported at the facility as of Wednesday. No staff cases were active that day either, according to a provincial spokesperson.

The outbreak, declared Jan. 18, has been associated with at least 29 staff and 27 inmate cases.

Outbreaks remain active for two incubation periods after the last positive test result, or 28 days after the last new case, the health unit says.

Elsewhere, a non-institutional outbreak is active at Western University’s Essex Hall resident.

The aforementioned community outbreak is also considered active.

Schools

Global News does not update school cases over the weekend.

At least two new school cases were reported by the health unit Friday.

One case is located at A.B. Lucas Secondary School in London while the other is at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Middlesex Centre.

The cases are among 10 that are active in the region as of Friday, according to the health unit.

A full list of active cases can be found on the MLHU website.

Outbreaks remain active at three schools: Bonaventure Meadows Public School, Sir Arthur Carty Catholic School, and St. Mark Catholic School.

Bonaventure has one active case, as does Sir Arthur Carty. St. Mark Catholic has no active cases, according to the health unit.

At least 238 school and child care centre cases have been reported during the pandemic in London-Middlesex, MLHU figures show.

No child care centre have active cases in the region.

In the post-secondary world, an outbreak remains active at Western University’s Essex Hall residence.

Vaccinations and testing

The region’s 50,000th vaccine dose is anticipated to be administered Friday, Dr. Chris Mackie said Thursday during a scheduled media briefing.

The health unit has been handing out vaccines at the Western Fair District Agriplex in London since late December and at Caradoc Community Centre since last month. Vaccines have been administered to eligible members of the community under Phase 1 of the province’s three-phase vaccination plan.

This week the health unit opened vaccinations to all remaining health-care workers defined as “very high priority” by the province, along with adults 16 and older who are chronic home care recipients.

Among the health-care workers now eligible are those working in correctional settings, dentistry, hospital-based outpatient clinics, contract nursing agencies, hospices and palliative care settings, pharmacies, shelters, and others.

With some health units in southern Ontario beginning to offer jabs to additional age groups, including in Chatham-Kent which is now offering them to people aged 75 and older, Mackie was asked Thursday when a similar move may be made here.

Mackie said it was anticipated that those 75 and older would be eligible for the vaccine soon, “certainly by the end of the month.” However, he stressed there were still many health-care workers that needed to be vaccinated, including those who just became eligible.

“Because we are a health-care community that serves most of southwestern Ontario, we have a large health-care population to get through,” he said.

The health unit hopes to enter Phase 2 of the province’s rollout in early April, Mackie said. He noted, however, that won’t mean everyone eligible under Phase 2 will be able to get a shot immediately.

“That group starts to get so large that we’ll have to break it down to early, mid, late-Phase 2 and even more granular than that in many cases.”

Last week, the province unveiled an updated vaccination timeline showing Phase 2 being rolled out with shots administered based on risk factors including age, neighbourhood, existing health conditions and inability to work from home.

Mackie says the London-Middlesex region is “definitely in the very top” when it comes to total vaccinations administered per capita.

“It’s something I think we all should be proud of, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg, we have so much more work to do.”

The region’s two main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.1 per cent as of the week of Feb. 28, up from 0.7 the week before.

At least 8,819 people were tested the week of Feb. 28, down from 10,490 the week prior.

Ontario

Ontario reported 1,468 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 316,359.

“Locally, there are 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases since Monday when 1,631 were reported, though officials said that total was affected by “a data catch-up process.”

Other than Monday, Ontario hasn’t seen a single-day jump in cases as high as Saturday’s since Feb. 7, when 1,489 were reported.

A total of 297,403 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,151.

Eleven new deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,138.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 1,116,496 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by a record 53,586 over 24 hours.

So far, 284,686 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Eighteen new coronavirus cases have been reported and eleven have resolved, officials with Southwestern Public Health reported Saturday.

Officials also reported late Friday afternoon that a variant of concern had been identified at a school in Woodstock that is currently experiencing an outbreak.

The update brings the region’s pandemic case tally to 2,624, of which 2,501 have resolved and 67 have died. The most recent death was reported on Feb. 20.

The health unit says 56 cases are considered active in the region as of Friday, with at least 19 in Aylmer, 13 in Woodstock, and four in Norwich Township.

The region is in the orange-restrict level of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Another screened variant positive case has been confirmed in Elgin and Oxford, identified at St. Michael’s Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock, officials said Friday.

The news comes less than a day after the London District Catholic School Board closed the school temporarily after two new cases were confirmed there, prompting an outbreak declaration. One case had already been active at the school. Four cases are currently active at the school.

Health unit officials say the variant case is unrelated to the outbreak, which has resulted in the school’s closure until at least March 24.

Elgin-Oxford has recorded at least nine cases that have screened variant positive as of Friday, with at least two confirmed to involve the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K. Sequencing remains underway for the others.

Elsewhere, two cases are active at St. Patrick’s School in Woodstock and one school case is still active at Emily Stowe Public School in Norwich.

Meantime, no new outbreaks have been declared and none resolved.

Three remain active, located at Arches Transitional Bed Program in Woodstock (one staff case), Maples Retirement Home in Tavistock (one resident case), and Bethany Care Home in Norwich (one resident case).

The local vaccination effort continues to push on.

Health officials opened bookings Tuesday for eligible residents in SWPH’s jurisdiction which were quickly booked up to the week of March 15.

It’s expected 5,000 new slots will soon be available for the week of March 22.

The health unit says eligible residents should visit covidvaccinelm.ca or call 226-289-3560 on March 15 starting at 8 a.m. to book into the next block of appointments.

More information on the local vaccination campaign can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit says a total of 527 cases have been reported in Woodstock during the pandemic, while 450 have been in Aylmer, 434 in St. Thomas and 336 in Tillsonburg.

Elsewhere, 206 cases have been in Norwich, 162 in Bayham, 117 in Ingersoll, 109 in East Zorra-Tavistock, 57 in Zorra, 56 in Blandford-Blenheim, 47 in South-West Oxford, 46 in Central Elgin, 25 in Southwold, 23 in Dutton/Dunwich, 20 in West Elgin and eight in Malahide.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent as of the week of Feb. 28, down from 1.6 per cent as of the week before.

At least 3,739 people were tested the week of Feb. 28, down from 4,773 the week before.

Data for Huron Perth and Sarnia- Lambton will be updated shortly.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick, Ryan Rocca, and The Canadian Press