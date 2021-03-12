High-risk sex offender residing in North Central neighbourhood: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police have issued a public advisory about man who is considered to be a high risk to reoffend sexually.

Christopher Jacob Boerma, 29, resides in the North Central neighbourhood of Regina and is subject to conditions of supervision until Feb. 1, 2023.

Police release this information so the public can take “suitable preventative measures.” In the advisory, police said members of the public should not participate in any form of vigilantism or other unreasonable conduct directed at Boerma.

Boerma has a criminal history including sexual offences and has a history of reoffending as an adult.

He is described as six feet six inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds and has a thin build. Boerma has short, curly blonde hair, light facial hair including a goatee, and crooked, irregular teeth.

Story continues below advertisement

During Boerma’s incarceration, he never completed programming designated to address his risk factors. Police said Boerma has not made any progress in reducing his high risk to reoffend.

Boerma must abide by the following special conditions:

Must reside at an approved address;

Stay inside his approved residence from 10:00 p.m. each night to 7:00 a.m. the next morning, unless he has prior written permission;

Not possess or consume alcohol, cannabis or drugs that have not been prescribed for him;

Participate in assessments and complete programming for sexual offending, mental health or cognitive challenges as told to do so;

See a medical doctor, psychiatrist and/or psychologist as told to do so, and follow directions as to appointments, counselling, treatment and prescriptions;

Have no contact with victims of his offences;

No contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless he is in the company of an adult who has been approved for such purpose;

Not to go to a public park where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, except in the direct accompaniment and supervision of a person who has been approved for such a purpose, and not go to a public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a school ground, playground, daycare or community centre;

Not access or possess any pornography;

When in the community must be accompanied by an adult at all times as approved for such purpose;

Adhere to the rules and regulations of the approved residence as established by the care provider;

Not possess any firearms, ammunition, knives or bladed instruments except when using a knife to eat; and

Not obtain or continue any employment, or be a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of 16.

Members of the public who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500. Anyone who wants to report an incident where Boerma is in violation of the special conditions should call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Fired Regina police officer wins appeal, will return to work Fired Regina police officer wins appeal, will return to work