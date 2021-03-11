Menu

Crime

Sex offender at high-risk to reoffend against female children released: Regina police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Jason Thorn has a high risk to reoffend, posing a high risk for acts of sexually offending against female children, Regina police said.
Jason Thorn has a high risk to reoffend, posing a high risk for acts of sexually offending against female children, Regina police said. Regina Police Service / Supplied photo

The Regina Police Service has issued a warning about a man who is considered to be a high risk to reoffend sexually.

Jason Paul Thorn, 43, will live in a home that provides supervision and monitors his activities in the Heritage neighbourhood of Regina.

Read more: High-risk sex offender living in Heritage neighbourhood: Regina police

Thorn is described as five-foot-nine, weighing about 170 pounds, medium build with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Thorn poses a high risk of offending against female children. He has a criminal history including sexual offences and a history of reoffending.

Thorn is on a statutory release beginning Thursday and is scheduled to resume his long-term supervision order on April 21. He must follow a dozen special conditions including following a treatment plan in the areas of sexual deviancy and substance abuse.

Thorn cannot be in the presence of children under 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who is aware of his criminal history and has written approval by his parole supervisor.

He is also not allowed to be near or around locations where children under 18 are likely to be, including elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools, and recreational centres unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his parole supervisor.

Read more: Regina Correctional Centre inmate back in custody after brief escape

Other conditions include:

  • Abstain from the use of all intoxicants;
  • Follow psychiatric counselling and medication regime as directed by a clinician;
  • Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer;
  • Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media;
  • Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships or changes in relationships to his parole supervisor;
  • Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility (such as private home placement) approved by the Correctional Service of Canada;
  • Not to associate with any person known to be, or have reason to believe to be, involved in criminal activity or substance use;
  • Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol; and
  • Follow psychological counselling to be arranged by his parole supervisor.

Police noted that release decisions are not made by them, but follow the provisions of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act.

The release of information regarding Thorn’s residence is intended to allow the public to take “suitable preventable measures.” This does not include any form of vigilantism or other “unreasonable conduct” towards Thorn.

Individuals who wish to report an incident where Thorn is in violation of his conditions should contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

