Manitoba’s top doc gives coronavirus update year after province’s 1st case

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province fight against COVID-19 Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

The update comes exactly one year after Manitoba reported its first infections from the coronavirus.

Since that case more than 32,000 Manitobans have contracted COVID-19 and, as of Thursday, 911 have died.

While vaccination efforts have seen more than 99,000 doses administered across the province, health officials have said two more-contagious variants of the virus have been identified in Manitoba over the last few weeks.

On Thursday the province warned of three possible public exposures to a probable B.1.1.7 variant of concern, first identified in the United Kingdom, at two restaurants and a hair salon in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Manitoba has so far reported 11 cases of B.1.1.7 as well as 11 cases of another variant of concern, the B.1.351 strain, first discovered in South Africa.

According to provincial data, Manitoba has so far received 159,220 doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada, or enough to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose.

The province said Friday it expects to receive 20,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and 14,040 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

–With files from The Canadian Press

