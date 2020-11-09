A list of potential coronavirus exposures in Manitoba for the past two weeks

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, Global Winnipeg will start keeping track of all the potential exposures to COVID-19 in one easy-to-see list. After the exposures have been on the list for two weeks, they will be deleted.
Please note: Potential exposures are listed under the date of exposure, not the day the information is released.
Information on past exposures can be found at the Province of Manitoba website.
Monday, Nov. 9
- None reported so far
Sunday, Nov. 8
- None reported so far
Saturday, Nov. 7
- None reported so far
Friday, Nov. 6
- Twilight Colony School – NO DATE PROVIDED
Thursday, Nov. 5
- None reported so far
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Collège Sturgeon Heights Collegiate
- Reston School
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- None reported so far
Monday, Nov. 2
- The New Avenue Hotel (404 Fischer Ave., The Pas) – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Erickson Collegiate
- Elton Collegiate
- Winnipeg Adult Education Centre
- Collège Sturgeon Heights Collegiate
- Winnipeg Transit Route 15 – Mountain from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 28 – City Hall from 7:10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
- St. James Collegiate
Sunday, Nov. 1
- Boston Pizza (2040 Marshall Lane, Brandon) – 4:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
- The New Avenue Hotel (404 Fischer Ave., The Pas) – 8 p.m. – midnight
Friday, Oct. 30
- Niverville Elementary School
- École Seven Oaks Middle School
- The King’s School
- Marymound School
- R.F. Morrison School
- École Lacerte
- Winnipeg Transit Route 66 – 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Route 66 from Superstore Kenaston to Polo Park
- Winnipeg Transit Route 24 – 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Route 24, Polo Park to Knox St. and and Livinia Ave.
- Kelsey Community School
- Margaret Barbour Collegiate
- Reston School
- Starbuck School
- Arthur A. Leach School
- Collège Louis-Riel
- École Salisbury Morse Place School
- École Stanley Knowles School
- Riverbend Community School
- École Seven Oaks Middle School
- Shapes Fitness Pembina (21-1910 Pembina Hwy) 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- St. John’s-Ravenscourt
- Shaftesbury High School
- H.C. Avery School
- Windsor School
- Minnetonka School
- Sister Macnamara School
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Niverville Elementary School
- École Ste. Anne Immersion
- École Seven Oaks Middle School
- The King’s School
- Reston School
- Starbuck School
- Landmark Elementary School
- Arthur A. Leach School
- Collège Louis-Riel
- École Salisbury Morse Place School
- Linden Christian School
- École Stanley Knowles School
- Riverbend Community School
- École Seven Oaks Middle School
- St. John’s-Ravenscourt
- Shaftesbury High School
- Gladstone School, Winnipeg
- Sister Macnamara School
- H.C. Avery School
- Luxton School
- Elmwood High School
- Grant Park School
- St. John’s-Ravenscourt
- Linden Christian School
- Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.
- Isaac Brock School
- Garden City Collegiate
- Sister Macnamara School
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Niverville Elementary School
- Island Lakes Community School
- The King’s School
- Collège Jeanne-Sauvé
- Winnipeg Adult Education Centre
- Margaret Barbour Collegiate
- Landmark Elementary School
- Linden Christian School
- École Stanley Knowles School
- Island Lakes Community School
- Shapes Fitness Portage (3340 Portage Ave.) 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Montrose School
- Gladstone School, Winnipeg
- Sister Macnamara School
- H.C. Avery School
- École Christine-Lespérance
- Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard
- École Henri Bergeron
- Windsor School
- École Romeo Dallaire
- Luxton School
- Shamrock School
- Steinbach Regional Secondary School
- Elmwood High School
- École Dieppe
- Grant Park School
- St. John’s-Ravenscourt
- Collége Louis-Riel – Outbreak declared, school has moved to remote learning
- Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.
- Isaac Brock School
- Garden City Collegiate
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- Dawson Trail School
- Island Lakes Community School
- Collège Jeanne-Sauvé
- The King’s School
- École Secondaire Neelin High School
- Linden Christian School
- Island Lakes Community School
- Red River Valley Junior Academy
- Linden Christian School
- Montrose School
- Shaftesbury High School
- Gladstone School, Winnipeg
- Sister Macnamara School
- H.C. Avery School
- Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard
- École Henri Bergeron
- Nelson McIntyre Collegiate
- West Kildonan Collegiate
- École Romeo Dallaire
- Luxton School
- Steinbach Regional Secondary School
- Gordon Bell High School
- Collège Garden City Collegiate
- Amber Trails School
- Grant Park High School
- Winnipeg Transit Route 21 – 3:50 p.m. Portage Ave and Parkdale to Portage Ave and Trail Ave
- Hazel M Kellington School, Neepawa
- Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard
- Shaftesbury High School
- Oakenwald School
- Sister MacNamara School
- Glenlawn Collegiate
- École Munroe Middle School
- École Dieppe
- Alexander School
- Grant Park School
- St. John’s-Ravenscourt
- Minnetonka School
- Linden Christian School
- Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.
- Alexander School
- Garden City Collegiate
Monday, Oct. 26
- Island Lakes Community School
- The King’s School
- Collège Jeanne-Sauvé
- Reston School
- Oakbluff Arena – 9:30 p.m. – midnight
- Institut collégial Vincent Massey Collegiate
- Island Lakes Community School
- École Garden Grove School
- Red River Valley Junior Academy
- Montrose School
- Shaftesbury High School
- Sister Macnamara School
- H.C. Avery School
- École Christine-Lespérance
- Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard
- Warren Elementary School
- École Romeo Dallaire
- Luxton School
- Anne Ross Day Nursery
- Steinbach Regional Secondary School
- Gordon Bell High School
- Collège Garden City Collegiate
- Amber Trails School
- Henry G. Izatt Middle School
- Grant Park High School
- Winnipeg Transit Route 21 – 3:50 p.m. Portage Ave and Parkdale to Portage Ave and Trail Ave
- Hazel M Kellington School, Neepawa
- Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard
- Shamrock School
- École Guyot
- Oakenwald School
- Sister MacNamara School
- Glenlawn Collegiate
- École Munroe Middle School
- École Dieppe
- Alexander School
- École La Source, Shilo
- Grant Park School
- St. John’s-Ravenscourt
- Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 10 Provencher/Aulneau towards downtown at 1:30 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 55 Portage and Fort to the COVID-19 test site 604 St.Mary’s Rd around 1:50 p.m.
- Winnipeg Transit Route 14 604 St.Mary’s Rd to St.Mary’s/Traverse around 2:45 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. and connected right away to Route 10 St.Mary’s/Traverse to Des Meurons/De La Cathedrale
- École La Source
- Alexander School
Places under further restrictions:
RED
- Southern Health Region
- The Pas Homeless Shelter–Oscar’s Place
- Maplewood Manor, Steinbach
- St. Norbert personal care home
- Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach
- Rest Haven Care Home, Steinbach
- Cedarwood Supportive Housing, Steinbach
- Bethesda Place, Steinbach
- Keeyask Generating Station
- Cross Lake First Nation
- Women’s Correctional Centre
- Grandview Personal Care Home, Grandview
- Winnipeg Metropolitan Region
- Medicine unit of Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach
- KeKiNan Centre Inc.
- Patient Care Units B5, E5 and E6, St. Boniface Hospital
- Patient Care Units 5N and 5S, Victoria General Hospital
- Ochekwi Sipi Personal Care Home, Fisher River Cree Nation
- Swan Valley Health Centre
- Swan Valley Lodge Personal Care Home
- Agassiz Youth Centre
- Town of Little Grand Rapids
- Headingley Correctional Facility
- YWCA Thompson
ORANGE
- Prairie Mountain Health Region
- Interlake-Eastern Health Region
- All Winnipeg metro region schools
- All Northern Health region schools
- Arborgate School in La Broquerie
- Ochekwi Sipi Personal Care Home Fisher River Cree Nation
- Metropolitan Kiwanis Courts
