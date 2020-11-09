A list of potential coronavirus exposures in Manitoba for the past two weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Monday, Sept. 14, Global Winnipeg will start keeping track of all the potential exposures to COVID-19 in one easy-to-see list. After the exposures have been on the list for two weeks, they will be deleted.

Please note: Potential exposures are listed under the date of exposure, not the day the information is released.

Information on past exposures can be found at the Province of Manitoba website.

Monday, Nov. 9

None reported so far

Sunday, Nov. 8

None reported so far

Saturday, Nov. 7

None reported so far

Friday, Nov. 6

Twilight Colony School – NO DATE PROVIDED

Thursday, Nov. 5

None reported so far

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Collège Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

Reston School

Tuesday, Nov. 3

None reported so far

Monday, Nov. 2

The New Avenue Hotel (404 Fischer Ave., The Pas) – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Erickson Collegiate

Elton Collegiate

Winnipeg Adult Education Centre

Collège Sturgeon Heights Collegiate

Winnipeg Transit Route 15 – Mountain from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 28 – City Hall from 7:10 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

St. James Collegiate

Sunday, Nov. 1

Boston Pizza (2040 Marshall Lane, Brandon) – 4:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

The New Avenue Hotel (404 Fischer Ave., The Pas) – 8 p.m. – midnight

Friday, Oct. 30

Niverville Elementary School

École Seven Oaks Middle School

The King’s School

Marymound School

R.F. Morrison School

École Lacerte

Winnipeg Transit Route 66 – 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.: Route 66 from Superstore Kenaston to Polo Park

Winnipeg Transit Route 24 – 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Route 24, Polo Park to Knox St. and and Livinia Ave.

Kelsey Community School

Margaret Barbour Collegiate

Reston School

Starbuck School

Arthur A. Leach School

Collège Louis-Riel

École Salisbury Morse Place School

École Stanley Knowles School

Riverbend Community School

École Seven Oaks Middle School

Shapes Fitness Pembina (21-1910 Pembina Hwy) 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

St. John’s-Ravenscourt

Shaftesbury High School

H.C. Avery School

Windsor School

Minnetonka School

Sister Macnamara School

Thursday, Oct. 29

Niverville Elementary School

École Ste. Anne Immersion

École Seven Oaks Middle School

The King’s School

Reston School

Starbuck School

Landmark Elementary School

Arthur A. Leach School

Collège Louis-Riel

École Salisbury Morse Place School

Linden Christian School

École Stanley Knowles School

Riverbend Community School

École Seven Oaks Middle School

St. John’s-Ravenscourt

Shaftesbury High School

Gladstone School, Winnipeg

Sister Macnamara School

H.C. Avery School

Luxton School

Elmwood High School

Grant Park School

St. John’s-Ravenscourt

Linden Christian School

Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.

Isaac Brock School

Garden City Collegiate

Sister Macnamara School

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Niverville Elementary School

Island Lakes Community School

The King’s School

Collège Jeanne-Sauvé

Winnipeg Adult Education Centre

Margaret Barbour Collegiate

Landmark Elementary School

Linden Christian School

École Stanley Knowles School

Island Lakes Community School

Shapes Fitness Portage (3340 Portage Ave.) 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Montrose School

Gladstone School, Winnipeg

Sister Macnamara School

H.C. Avery School

École Christine-Lespérance

Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard

École Henri Bergeron

Windsor School

École Romeo Dallaire

Luxton School

Shamrock School

Steinbach Regional Secondary School

Elmwood High School

École Dieppe

Grant Park School

St. John’s-Ravenscourt

Collége Louis-Riel – Outbreak declared, school has moved to remote learning

Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.

Isaac Brock School

Garden City Collegiate

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Dawson Trail School

Island Lakes Community School

Collège Jeanne-Sauvé

The King’s School

École Secondaire Neelin High School

Linden Christian School

Island Lakes Community School

Red River Valley Junior Academy

Linden Christian School

Montrose School

Shaftesbury High School

Gladstone School, Winnipeg

Sister Macnamara School

H.C. Avery School

Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard

École Henri Bergeron

Nelson McIntyre Collegiate

West Kildonan Collegiate

École Romeo Dallaire

Luxton School

Steinbach Regional Secondary School

Gordon Bell High School

Collège Garden City Collegiate

Amber Trails School

Grant Park High School

Winnipeg Transit Route 21 – 3:50 p.m. Portage Ave and Parkdale to Portage Ave and Trail Ave

Hazel M Kellington School, Neepawa

Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard

Shaftesbury High School

Oakenwald School

Sister MacNamara School

Glenlawn Collegiate

École Munroe Middle School

École Dieppe

Alexander School

Grant Park School

St. John’s-Ravenscourt

Minnetonka School

Linden Christian School

Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.

Alexander School

Garden City Collegiate

Monday, Oct. 26

Island Lakes Community School

The King’s School

Collège Jeanne-Sauvé

Reston School

Oakbluff Arena – 9:30 p.m. – midnight

Institut collégial Vincent Massey Collegiate

Island Lakes Community School

École Garden Grove School

Red River Valley Junior Academy

Montrose School

Shaftesbury High School

Sister Macnamara School

H.C. Avery School

École Christine-Lespérance

Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard

Warren Elementary School

École Romeo Dallaire

Luxton School

Anne Ross Day Nursery

Steinbach Regional Secondary School

Gordon Bell High School

Collège Garden City Collegiate

Amber Trails School

Henry G. Izatt Middle School

Grant Park High School

Winnipeg Transit Route 21 – 3:50 p.m. Portage Ave and Parkdale to Portage Ave and Trail Ave

Hazel M Kellington School, Neepawa

Centre Scolaire Léo-Rémillard

Shamrock School

École Guyot

Oakenwald School

Sister MacNamara School

Glenlawn Collegiate

École Munroe Middle School

École Dieppe

Alexander School

École La Source, Shilo

Grant Park School

St. John’s-Ravenscourt

Winnipeg Transit Route 47 – Pembina and Redwood at 2:05 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 20 – Main and Pioneer at 2:40 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 10 Provencher/Aulneau towards downtown at 1:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 55 Portage and Fort to the COVID-19 test site 604 St.Mary’s Rd around 1:50 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit Route 14 604 St.Mary’s Rd to St.Mary’s/Traverse around 2:45 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. and connected right away to Route 10 St.Mary’s/Traverse to Des Meurons/De La Cathedrale

École La Source

Alexander School

Places under further restrictions:

RED

Southern Health Region

The Pas Homeless Shelter–Oscar’s Place

Maplewood Manor, Steinbach

St. Norbert personal care home

Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach

Rest Haven Care Home, Steinbach

Cedarwood Supportive Housing, Steinbach

Bethesda Place, Steinbach

Keeyask Generating Station

Cross Lake First Nation

Women’s Correctional Centre

Grandview Personal Care Home, Grandview

Winnipeg Metropolitan Region

Medicine unit of Bethesda Regional Health Centre, Steinbach

KeKiNan Centre Inc.

Patient Care Units B5, E5 and E6, St. Boniface Hospital

Patient Care Units 5N and 5S, Victoria General Hospital

Ochekwi Sipi Personal Care Home, Fisher River Cree Nation

Swan Valley Health Centre

Swan Valley Lodge Personal Care Home

Agassiz Youth Centre

Town of Little Grand Rapids

Headingley Correctional Facility

YWCA Thompson

ORANGE

Prairie Mountain Health Region

Interlake-Eastern Health Region

All Winnipeg metro region schools

All Northern Health region schools

Arborgate School in La Broquerie

Ochekwi Sipi Personal Care Home Fisher River Cree Nation

Metropolitan Kiwanis Courts

