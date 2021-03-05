All adult Manitobans could get first COVID-19 shot by May 18

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s possible everyone in the province 18 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccine may have the chance to do so by May 18.

The numbers, released in a technical briefing to the media Friday, say if vaccine supplies continue to flow in as projected, it will move up first-dose vaccinations by months.

The numbers are the best-case scenario.

The worst-case scenario is that all eligible Manitobans will be vaccinated by June 30.

1:48 Manitoba moves to delay second dose of coronavirus vaccine Manitoba moves to delay second dose of coronavirus vaccine

The new numbers come as new vaccines have been approved, including the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved by Health Canada on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not been factored into the projections, said Johanu Botha, co-lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force on Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the meantime, 18,000 AstraZeneca doses are expected to ship to the province next week, and the first two weeks of April will see more than 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, Botha said.

The news comes two days after Manitoba said it will begin delaying the timing of second doses of COVID-19 vaccine in an effort to see more people get a first shot more quickly.

1:37 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says vaccine rollout underway for general public Coronavirus: Manitoba’s top doctor says vaccine rollout underway for general public

Dr. Joss Reimer, head of Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, said Wednesday the new approach will apply to all three vaccines then approved for use in Canada.

“The reason for this decision at this time is based on what we’re seeing in real-world conditions about the effectiveness of the vaccines that are currently authorized for use in Canada and around the world,” Reimer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These vaccines are providing a significant level of protection, even after one dose. This means that there is more of a clear advantage to getting vaccines to more people sooner.”