OPP reports ‘several’ roads in Grand Valley flooded

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are reporting “several” roads in Grand Valley have been flooded.

“Please exercise extreme caution around all water bodies and avoid the area. Driving through road closers in affected areas is extremely dangerous,” a tweet by OPP Central Region said late Thursday.

The warning comes just a day after the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a flood warning for parts of its watershed, including the Nith River through New Hamburg and Ayr, the Grand River through Grand Valley and Waldemar, and the Conestogo River through St. Jacobs.

A flood watch was also ordered for the rest of the watershed.

Read more: Flood warning issued for some parts of the Grand River watershed

In an update posted on the GRCA website Thursday night, officials said Highway 25 was being impacted by flooding. Officials said flows were expected to peak late Thursday or early Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

On 10th Line in Waldemar, GRCA staff said flood coordinators were monitoring conditions and might need to close that road.

The GRCA reported the warmer conditions this week caused a lot of snow to melt. The melting snow increased runoff into the local rivers and waterways, noting water levels will be high into the following week.

Officials also said flooding could occur if there are ice jams in some areas.

— With files from Matt Carty

Several roads are now flooded in @Grand_Valley_ON. Please exercise extreme caution around ALL water bodies and avoid the area. Driving through road closers in affected areas is extremely dangerous. Follow @grca_flood_msg for flood updates #onflood ^in. pic.twitter.com/QCm3eBbIKl — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) March 12, 2021

GRCA Flood Message #4: Combined Flood Warning/Flood Watch updated, new warnings issued for the Grand River watershedhttps://t.co/8Dak0KH7GY#onflood #onstorm #onwx pic.twitter.com/Wy1YYaTzWA — GRCA Flood Messages (@grca_flood_msg) March 12, 2021

Advertisement