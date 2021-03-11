Forge FC to host Toronto FC in TBD Canadian championship final in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two-time Canadian Premier League (CPL) champions Forge FC will square off against Toronto FC in a one-game final in Hamilton to determine a 2020 Canadian champion at a future date, according to Soccer Canada.

The agency says the official match date at Tim Hortons Field has not yet been finalized due to rescheduling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final, which typically determines the country’s representative in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, will not in 2021 as the national governing body has decided Toronto FC will represent Canada since it will be game fit playing under the auspices of Major League Soccer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and public health restrictions, Forge FC has not been trained since late 2020.

“We are supportive of the outcome that Toronto FC will play in Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League given it’s in the best interest of our players’ health and safety,” said Forge FC president and chief operating officer Matt Afinec.

The Champions League is set to begin on April 6.

The 2020 Canadian Championship Final will be the first-ever meeting between the two Ontario sides.

Forge FC qualified by winning the 2020 Canadian Premier League final and Toronto FC qualified after finishing first among three Canadian teams in the first phase of Major League Soccer’s revised schedule in 2020.