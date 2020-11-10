Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
November 10 2020 10:56am
04:55

Tony Waiters remembered as Canadian soccer icon

Vancouver Whitecaps FC club liaison Bob Lenarduzzi joined Paul Haysom on Global News Morning to discuss the impact Tony Waiters had on Canadian soccer.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home