Former Forge FC star Tristan Borges returns to Hamilton in loan deal

Send this page to someone via email

One of Forge FC‘s bright lights from the 2019 season, Tristan Borges, is returning to the Hamilton club after a loan deal was completed with Belgian football club Oud-Heverlee (OH) Leuven on Friday.

Borges, 22, made 33 appearances for Forge FC and was a Golden Boot winner in 2019 scoring 13 goals in a championship season for the club.

The Toronto native scored the game-winning goal in the first leg of the 2019 final and was crowned the under-21 player of the year as well as the CPL player of the year.

Borges also spent time with the men’s national team roster in January 2020 before being transferred to OH Leuven for a conditional transfer fee of $300,000 that same month.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re very happy to welcome Tristan back to our club,” said Forge FC Director of Football Costa Smyrniotis. “The cooperation with OH Leuven has been very good here, with the common, important goal of furthering the competitive development of Tristan over this upcoming year.”

2:00 Ontario Tech Ridgeback soccer players drafted in Canadian Premier League Ontario Tech Ridgeback soccer players drafted in Canadian Premier League – Feb 1, 2021

Borges previously played for Dutch club SC Heerenveen’s under 21 team between 2016 to 2018.

He also represented Canada as a youth at two major CONCACAF championship tournaments.

Advertisement