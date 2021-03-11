Regina’s Milky Way officially opens for spring, summer season

Spring is just around the corner, meaning one of Regina’s most popular ice cream shops is ready for customers.
Milky Way officially opened on Thursday, welcoming many to satisfy their taste buds.
And for longtime customers, it’s a day they always look forward to.
Sandra Deener said she has been going to Milky Way for about 50 years now and for the first time ever she was the first customer of the year.
“The last seven years, I lived across the street so I am here all the time,” Deener laughed.
Like many others this afternoon, Deener enjoyed the flavour of the day – soft pistachio.
“I’ll be back later to get the Nanaimo bar cyclone. That will be after supper,” she said with a smile.
Like last season, the business had to modify the way it operates to accommodate public health measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The ice cream shop now accepts debit, employees wear masks and plexiglass has been installed to serve as barriers between staff and customers.
Even the long lines that form in the summer months will look different.
Staff will monitor the queue to make sure people are staying six feet apart, and group sizes are being limited.
Milky Way has been in business for 65 years.
-with files from Mickey Djuric.
