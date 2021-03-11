Menu

Canada

Regina’s Milky Way officially opens for spring, summer season

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 3:03 pm
One of Regina’s most popular ice cream shops, Milky Way, officially opened for the 2021 spring and summer season on Thursday.
One of Regina’s most popular ice cream shops, Milky Way, officially opened for the 2021 spring and summer season on Thursday. File / Global News

Spring is just around the corner, meaning one of Regina’s most popular ice cream shops is ready for customers.

Milky Way officially opened on Thursday, welcoming many to satisfy their taste buds.

Story continues below advertisement

And for longtime customers, it’s a day they always look forward to.

Read more: Popular Regina ice cream shop Milky Way reopens for the summer

Sandra Deener said she has been going to Milky Way for about 50 years now and for the first time ever she was the first customer of the year.

“The last seven years, I lived across the street so I am here all the time,” Deener laughed.

Read more: Police crack cold case using ice cream spoon from Baskin-Robbins

Story continues below advertisement

Like many others this afternoon, Deener enjoyed the flavour of the day – soft pistachio.

“I’ll be back later to get the Nanaimo bar cyclone. That will be after supper,” she said with a smile.

Like last season, the business had to modify the way it operates to accommodate public health measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The ice cream shop now accepts debit, employees wear masks and plexiglass has been installed to serve as barriers between staff and customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Even the long lines that form in the summer months will look different.

Staff will monitor the queue to make sure people are staying six feet apart, and group sizes are being limited.

Milky Way has been in business for 65 years.

Click to play video 'How to eat ice cream for breakfast' How to eat ice cream for breakfast
How to eat ice cream for breakfast – Jan 31, 2020

-with files from Mickey Djuric. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusSummerSpringRegina Newsregina COVID-19Ice CreamMilky WayIce Cream Shop

