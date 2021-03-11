Regina’s Milky Way officially opens for spring, summer season

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is just around the corner, meaning one of Regina’s most popular ice cream shops is ready for customers.

Milky Way officially opened on Thursday, welcoming many to satisfy their taste buds.

Our windows are officially open for the 2021 Season #milkywayicecream #itsspringinsask #hallelujah 🍦 @ Milky Way Ice Cream https://t.co/vxVWqi3014 — Milky Way Ice Cream (@MilkyWayRegina) March 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

And for longtime customers, it’s a day they always look forward to.

Read more: Popular Regina ice cream shop Milky Way reopens for the summer

Sandra Deener said she has been going to Milky Way for about 50 years now and for the first time ever she was the first customer of the year.

“The last seven years, I lived across the street so I am here all the time,” Deener laughed.

Story continues below advertisement

Like many others this afternoon, Deener enjoyed the flavour of the day – soft pistachio.

“I’ll be back later to get the Nanaimo bar cyclone. That will be after supper,” she said with a smile.

Thanks so much for sharing. Love the smile!! #smilesmakeourheartssing https://t.co/a2z250Pbka — Milky Way Ice Cream (@MilkyWayRegina) March 11, 2021

Like last season, the business had to modify the way it operates to accommodate public health measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The ice cream shop now accepts debit, employees wear masks and plexiglass has been installed to serve as barriers between staff and customers.

Never miss opening day. pic.twitter.com/Z2g5ZaKIzh — Mike Gerolami (@MGerolami) March 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Even the long lines that form in the summer months will look different.

Staff will monitor the queue to make sure people are staying six feet apart, and group sizes are being limited.

Milky Way has been in business for 65 years.

3:58 How to eat ice cream for breakfast How to eat ice cream for breakfast – Jan 31, 2020

-with files from Mickey Djuric.