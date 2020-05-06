Popular Regina ice cream shop Milky Way reopens for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

While the treats at Milky Way remain the same, the way they are ordered has changed.

The popular ice cream shop officially opened its doors for the season on Wednesday despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel people have adapted to the new way of doing things now, and we feel we can still do this with social distancing and other new safety measures,” said Ryan Boldt, whose mother Carole co-owns the Milky Way.

Because the Milky Way is considered a take-out establishment, they are allowed to operate under the public health order.

A Milky Way customer enjoys her treat on Wednesday, the first day the popular ice cream shop reopened for the season. Justin Bukoski / Global News

However, the business had to modify the way it operates.

The ice cream shop now accepts debit, employees wear masks and Plexiglas has been installed to serve as barriers between staff and customers.

Even the long lines that form in the summer months will look different.

Milky Way customers are asked to keep six feet apart, with two people in a group at a time. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Signage at Milky Way ensures people remain their social distance. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Staff will monitor the queue to make sure people are staying six feet apart, and group sizes are being limited.

“If possible…if people can limit two people in line from your family or group, that would help tremendously,” Boldt said.

Milky Way is using this week as a test-run in hopes that everyone will comply with the new measures.

“The Milky Way used to be a place where people come to hang out on the benches, talk with everybody, and hopefully one day that can come back,” Boldt said. “But right now it’s take out only. Pick up your treat and unfortunately you have to leave for now.”

The Milky Way is open from 12 to 9 p.m.

