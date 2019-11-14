Menu

Beloved East Vancouver gelato shop’s huge flavour menu sets Guinness World Record

By Ted Field and Sean Boynton Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 9:38 pm
Vancouver gelato shop sets new world record
WATCH: A popular Vancouver gelato shop is officially a world record-holder. Global's Ted Field explains why.

An East Vancouver gelato shop is serving up a Dom Perignon flavour to celebrate a major milestone: at 238 flavours, it’s set a Guinness World Record for its massive selection.

La Casa Gelato has been serving frozen treats since 1982, when it opened with 20 flavours. After moving to its current bright pink location on Venables Street in the 1990s, it expanded its menu to 40 flavours.

“Every couple of years we’ve upped it to 68, then 88, 128, and then kept going,” co-owner Tina Misceo said.

The mastermind behind the incredible selection is founder Vince Misceo, who has created more than 600 flavours over the years.

His experiments have ranged from chocolate bacon and mango to kimchi and durian fruit. That last one, which is based off a rather smelly Asian staple, ended up being a surprise hit.

“There were some days that we ran out of durian,” he said. “Doesn’t matter how much I made, I ran out.”

Customers are allowed to try as many flavours as they wish, often spending several minutes before making their choice.

The shop also recommends people combine different flavours to their heart’s content.

Celebrities like Martha Stewart have also stopped in to take the culinary journey.

The record was officially handed over on Thursday for the most commercially available ice cream flavours in one shop.

