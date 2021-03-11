Menu

Weather

Spell of warm weather to go out with a bang in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 11, 2021 2:23 pm
A man uses an umbrella to shield against the wind during a weather delay in the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in San Diego.v. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A string of warm days is set to end as cooler temperatures return in time for the weekend in London, but not before a record-breaking high and the possibility of storms.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 18 C, but a new high temperature record was set by 1 p.m. Thursday when the temperature climbed to 17.0 C. The previous record for March 11 was 16.7 C set in 2012.

Read more: Stormy start to spring expected in London, Ont., Environment Canada says (March 2020)

The temperature has been soaring throughout the workweek, climbing from below zero on Sunday to 9.6 C on Monday, 10.3 C on Tuesday and 16.3 C on Wednesday.

The high will start to fall on Friday, however, with Environment Canada anticipating a high of 10 C before more seasonal temperatures return for the weekend.

Highs between 2 C and 6 C are expected from Saturday through to Wednesday.

Before those seasonal temperatures return, however, stormy weather is possible on Thursday afternoon with winds gusting to 70 km/h.

