Spell of warm weather to go out with a bang in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A string of warm days is set to end as cooler temperatures return in time for the weekend in London, but not before a record-breaking high and the possibility of storms.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 18 C, but a new high temperature record was set by 1 p.m. Thursday when the temperature climbed to 17.0 C. The previous record for March 11 was 16.7 C set in 2012.

The temperature has been soaring throughout the workweek, climbing from below zero on Sunday to 9.6 C on Monday, 10.3 C on Tuesday and 16.3 C on Wednesday.

The high will start to fall on Friday, however, with Environment Canada anticipating a high of 10 C before more seasonal temperatures return for the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Highs between 2 C and 6 C are expected from Saturday through to Wednesday.

Before those seasonal temperatures return, however, stormy weather is possible on Thursday afternoon with winds gusting to 70 km/h.

2:58 Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring Groundhog Day 2021: ‘Wiarton Willie’ predicts an early spring – Feb 2, 2021