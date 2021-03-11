Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Guelph and Wellington County area along with Waterloo Region.

The weather agency said a severe thunderstorm line, located from Conestoga Lake to St. Mary’s, is capable of producing very strong winds gusts.

Locations that could be impacted include New Hamburg, Elmira and Wellesley.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, Environment Canada said.

You don't see this often around here in early March. Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of cottage country. Damaging winds the primary threat. pic.twitter.com/etFVydidQV — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) March 11, 2021

