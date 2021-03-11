Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Guelph and Wellington County area along with Waterloo Region.
The weather agency said a severe thunderstorm line, located from Conestoga Lake to St. Mary’s, is capable of producing very strong winds gusts.
Locations that could be impacted include New Hamburg, Elmira and Wellesley.
Trending Stories
Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles, Environment Canada said.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments