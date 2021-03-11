Quebec reports 738 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths as hospitalizations fall

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 738 new cases and 15 additional deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus as the pandemic stretches into the one-year mark Thursday.

The caseload has now reached 295,390 while the health crisis has claimed the lives of 10,518 Quebecers to date. Recoveries, meanwhile, have now topped 277,000.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fell by 18 to 563. Of those patients, 111 are in intensive care units, a drop of one compared to the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 18,659 doses given for a total of 619,060 to date. Health officials say 852,065 doses have been received by the province.

All Quebecers over the age of 70 can register for their first shot as the mass inoculation continues for seniors who are part of the general public.

The latest data shows 31,347 tests were carried out Tuesday.