Guelph gets more funding for transit and COVID-19 recovery

The City of Guelph is once again getting emergency COVID-19 funding from the upper levels of government to help cover operating and transit costs related to the pandemic.

The third top-up is $3.7 million after the city received $8.3 million last year.

Whatever the city doesn’t use can be placed in a reserve fund to help offset COVID-19-related costs and pressures in the years to come.

“This funding for operating costs and transit means Guelph can cover COVID-related expenses without digging into our reserve funds,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “It’s very good news for our finances.”

The city said Guelph Transit could also be eligible for up to $6.4 million after receiving $5.1 million in August 2020 to cover expenses during the fall and winter.

The Ontario government is also providing up to $4.9 million to cover revenue lost by the transit system for this year.

This funding can also be used to cover up to 50 per cent of costs related to future transit service modernization and transformation.

“COVID-19 has completely changed how often people use transit. Municipal transit providers need to review and renew our approach to transit service in the years ahead,” said Robin Gerus, general manager of Guelph Transit.

Wellington County received just under $1 million while another $1.5 million will be split between its lower-tier municipalities.

Here is a breakdown of what each municipality will receive:

Centre Wellington — $503,059

Guelph Eramosa —$190,376

Wellington North — $198,991

Erin — $170,829

Mapleton — $139,421

Minto — $154,603

Puslinch — $121,882