Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Guelph teachers, adults over 60 among those who can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 12:18 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout' Coronavirus: Progress made on Ontario vaccine rollout
There’s reason for hope with more vaccines coming to Ontario and more immunization sites preparing to get up and running.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has announced that eligible groups under Phase 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can now pre-register for an appointment.

This includes adults over the age of 60, teachers and individuals with certain health conditions.

Read more: Some health units won’t use Ontario booking system after March 15 launch

“As the vaccine supply expands, we continue to focus on vaccinating Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph against COVID-19 as quickly as possible,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“The province’s rapid distribution of vaccines across Ontario has facilitated the progress we are seeing in protecting the most vulnerable residents of our region.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those in Phase 2 include the following:

  • Adults 60 to 79 years of age (80-plus can still pre-register as well)
  • Congregate settings staff
  • Congregate settings residents and their primary caregivers
  • Individuals with select health conditions
  • Essential caregivers for individuals with the highest-risk health conditions
  • Essential workers who cannot work from home
Trending Stories

Pre-registration can be done through public health’s website. There is also a helpline available by calling 1-844-780-0202.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Innovation Guelph receives $261K from feds to support women entrepreneurs

Public health has asked for patience as demand for the pre-registration and the helpline is extremely high. It may take seven to 10 business days to receive a response.

As of Wednesday, 22,833 vaccines have been distributed and 6,469 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newsCOVID-19 VaccineGuelph NewsGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19COVID-19 vaccine Guelphcovid-19 vaccine phase 2guelph vaccine phase 2

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers