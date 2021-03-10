Guelph teachers, adults over 60 among those who can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has announced that eligible groups under Phase 2 of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can now pre-register for an appointment.

This includes adults over the age of 60, teachers and individuals with certain health conditions.

“As the vaccine supply expands, we continue to focus on vaccinating Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph against COVID-19 as quickly as possible,” said medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“The province’s rapid distribution of vaccines across Ontario has facilitated the progress we are seeing in protecting the most vulnerable residents of our region.”

Those in Phase 2 include the following:

Adults 60 to 79 years of age (80-plus can still pre-register as well)

Congregate settings staff

Congregate settings residents and their primary caregivers

Individuals with select health conditions

Essential caregivers for individuals with the highest-risk health conditions

Essential workers who cannot work from home

Pre-registration can be done through public health’s website. There is also a helpline available by calling 1-844-780-0202.

Public health has asked for patience as demand for the pre-registration and the helpline is extremely high. It may take seven to 10 business days to receive a response.

As of Wednesday, 22,833 vaccines have been distributed and 6,469 individuals have been fully vaccinated in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wellington, Dufferin and Guelph.https://t.co/h4geza1EUb pic.twitter.com/4OoE1bB1mF — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) March 3, 2021