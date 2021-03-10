Examining the impacts of systemic racism in Guelph begins with a survey

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Wellington Local Immigration Partnership is launching a survey to examine systemic racism and discrimination in the city and county.

It is open to all residents and responses are anonymous with participants being called at random.

“More than ever, the Guelph and Wellington communities understand that, despite progress, discrimination continues to be a fact of life for many residents,” said project manager Leen Al Habash.

“As with any issue, we need to take an evidence-based approach to understanding the problem if we hope to create real solutions.”

Those who are called will be asked a few pre-screening questions to confirm their eligibility. Participants will then be invited to complete the survey online through a link sent by text message or email.

In a statement on its website, the City of Guelph said the survey is one component of ongoing efforts to eradicate anti-Black and anti-Indigenous racism, remove barriers and make Guelph a more welcoming city.

Data collected through the survey will be available in the spring and the city said it’s an initial step towards a plan aimed at eliminating systemic racism in Guelph.

“Through this survey, we will attempt to collect a representative sample of the undoubtedly wide variety of experiences residents have had, ensuring that the voices of our community can lead us to a better tomorrow,” said Al Habash.

The Guelph Black Heritage Society is also hosting the inaugural #ChangeStartsNow Anti-Racism Summit from April 29 to May 2.

“This multi-day summit will bring together speakers to address racism with the goal to engage and educate the community, as well as empower them to take action to dismantle racism in all its forms in our community and beyond,” said Denise Francis, president of the organization.

Data collected through the survey that is relevant to the Black community may be publicly shared during the summit.