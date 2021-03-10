Menu

Health

COVID-19: New outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital; Surrey school closes due to exposure

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 11:21 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death' B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
WATCH: B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, March 10. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details and also a preview of tomorrow's modeling update.

Health officials declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital, as another school announced a closure due to coronavirus exposure.

Fraser Health said it declared the outbreak after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit.

Read more: B.C. parents to protest school COVID-19 safety measures at health authorities’ offices on Monday

Five patients have since tested positive for the virus in a single unit, which was closed to new admissions.

The hospital remains otherwise unaffected, the health authority said, and the emergency department remained open.

The hospital last dealt with an outbreak at the end of December, in a rehab unit.

Read more: New B.C. COVID-19 school exposures in 2021

Fraser Health said Bibleway Christian Academy in Surrey has announced it will voluntarily close for the duration of spring break followed by an additional two weeks, as it works with officials “to manage an exposure of COVID-19.”

It comes after Centennial Elementary School in Abbotsford announced it would close to in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to a staffing shortage related to COVID-19 exposures.

The health authority is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, to get tested immediately.

