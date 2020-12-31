Menu

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 4:57 pm
An outbreak has been declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital.
An outbreak has been declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officials in the Fraser Health region have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital after two patients tested positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak is in the hospital’s general rehab unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

The hospital, including the emergency department, remains fully operational, Fraser Health said.

Fraser Health confirmed earlier in the week that teams are responding to coronavirus outbreaks at two privately-operated senior living facilities.

Seven people at the Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby have tested positive for the coronavirus. The five residents and two employees are in self-isolation in their own homes.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 private seniors’ residences in Metro Vancouver

Last week, Vancouver Coastal Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in one unit at Vancouver General Hospital.

The health authority said patients in T12A, the respiratory unit, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

— With files from Srushti Gangdev

