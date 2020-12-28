COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 private seniors’ residences in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Rapid response teams are responding to coronavirus outbreaks at two more privately-operated senior living facilities in Metro Vancouver.

Fraser Health confirmed Monday that seven people at the Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby have tested positive for COVID-19. The five residents and two employees are in self-isolation in their own homes.

Two staff members at Brookside Lodge — a long-term care home in Surrey — are also in self-isolation with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Both facilities are operated by Sienna Senior Living, a company with 11 seniors’ residences in B.C. and 37 in Ontario.

Fraser Health confirmed that an outbreak at Agassiz Seniors Community has been declared over.

Elsewhere in B.C., an outbreak has been declared at Noric House in Vernon, Interior Health said Monday.

One staff member and five residents at the 85-bed facility, which is owned and operated by Interior Health, have tested positive for the coronavirus.