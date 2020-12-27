Coronavirus: B.C.’s first case of COVID-19 U.K. variant confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials have confirmed the province’s first case of a coronavirus variant found in the U.K.

Health officials said Sunday that the case involves a person in the Island Health region, who had recently arrived from the U.K. on Air Canada flight 855 on Dec. 15.

The person developed symptoms while in quarantine and was tested immediately, the province said.

Testing confirmed the positive diagnosis on Dec. 19.

Canada suspended flights from the U.K. on Dec. 20 over concerns about the new variant.

5:58 New strain of the coronavirus found in the U.K. New strain of the coronavirus found in the U.K.

A small number of close contacts are isolating and public health officials are following up with them on a daily basis.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is important to note there is no evidence that the new COVID-19 variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant,” the province said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“However, studies suggest the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. can spread more quickly and easily, which is why British Columbians everywhere must continue to be cautious and follow all PHO orders and guidelines, stay close to home, avoid non-essential travel, practice safe, physical distancing and wear a mask when in public indoor spaces.

Earlier in the day, health officials confirmed a case of the U.K. coronavirus variant in Ottawa, marking the third known case in Canada. That person is now reported to be in self-isolation and contact tracing is underway.

Canada’s first two known cases of the variant were confirmed by Ontario involving a couple in Durham Region.

More to come…

— With files from Ryan Rocca