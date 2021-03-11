Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 11

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Ontario reports 1,092 new coronavirus cases as province hits 1M vaccination milestone

Ontario is reporting 1,092 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 313,520.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,109 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the province has administered more than a million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, having now given 1,019,407 shots. This is an increase of 40,610 shots with 281,714 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

“This achievement is a true Team Ontario effort. Thank you to our public health units, vaccination sites and other health care partners for your incredible efforts to help us reach this milestone,” Elliott said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,092 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

293 were in Toronto

199 were in Peel Region

79 were in York Region

36 were in Durham Region

33 were in Halton Region

Ontario government to deliver 2nd COVID-19 pandemic budget March 24

Ontario’s finance minister says the province will deliver its 2021-2022 budget on March 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the spending plan will be the province’s second of the pandemic and will focus on funding measures to “defeat” COVID-19.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,749 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which an increase of one death from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 83 current outbreaks in homes, which is a down by one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 51 active cases among long-term care residents and 137 active cases among staff — down by four and up by three cases, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 9,809 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 124 more cases in the last day — 102 student cases and 22 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 834 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,949 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 27 (20 new child cases and seven staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 179 currently have cases and 46 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

Story continues below advertisement