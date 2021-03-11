Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Ontario government to deliver 2nd COVID-19 pandemic budget March 24

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2021 9:59 am
Click to play video 'Focus Ontario: Pandemic Budget' Focus Ontario: Pandemic Budget
WATCH ABOVE (November 2020): On this week's Focus Ontario, Queen's Park unveils a new budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We're taking a closer look at what this means for the province and for your pocketbook. That and more on this week's Focus Ontario – Nov 7, 2020

TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister says the province will deliver its 2021-2022 budget on March 24.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the spending plan will be the province’s second of the pandemic and will focus on funding measures to “defeat” COVID-19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario projects $2.6B more in COVID-19 pandemic spending since fall budget

He says that will include spending to ensure all Ontario residents are vaccinated against the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Bethlenfalvy says the budget will also include measures to help the province’s economy recover from the recession caused by the pandemic.

Read more: Ontario budget to be released on Nov. 5 after being delayed due to pandemic

Ontario delivered its last spending package in November after delaying its normal March release.

Story continues below advertisement

That budget had record spending of $187 billion, and a record deficit of $38.5 billion.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario politicsOntario governmentOntario budgetOntario 2021 BudgetOntario Pandemic Budget

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers