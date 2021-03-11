Ontario government to deliver 2nd COVID-19 pandemic budget March 24

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontario’s finance minister says the province will deliver its 2021-2022 budget on March 24.

Peter Bethlenfalvy says the spending plan will be the province’s second of the pandemic and will focus on funding measures to “defeat” COVID-19.

He says that will include spending to ensure all Ontario residents are vaccinated against the virus.

Bethlenfalvy says the budget will also include measures to help the province’s economy recover from the recession caused by the pandemic.

Ontario delivered its last spending package in November after delaying its normal March release.

That budget had record spending of $187 billion, and a record deficit of $38.5 billion.