Grammy Awards 2021: Full list of music award winners

Coming in a little late this year, the Grammy Awards are widely considered the biggest celebration of music in the industry.

The nominees for the 63rd annual Grammys ceremony were announced in November. The ceremony will be partly virtual, as the Golden Globes ceremony was two weeks ago.

The awards began Sunday afternoon at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony and a number of winners have already been announced.

Beyoncé’s anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations, making her the leading contender with nine. A winner of 24 Grammys, Beyoncé became the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations. She’s tied with former Beatle Paul McCartney, who earned a nomination this year for best boxed or special limited edition package.

Beyoncé’s ranking is only behind her husband Jay-Z and Quincy Jones, who have both earned 80 nominations each. Jay-Z picked up three nominations this year for his contributions to Beyoncé’s songs: He co-wrote Black Parade and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage (featuring Beyoncé) thus earning nominations for song of the year, best R&B song and best rap song. Jay-Z has won 22 Grammys throughout his career.

Savage went on to win best rap performance on Sunday, and Beyoncé, along with nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, won best music video for Brown Skin Girl.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber went into the ceremony with four nominations, while one of the biggest acts of the year, The Weeknd, had zero.

Less than a week ago, he announced that he was boycotting the awards show going forward.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the 31-year-old said in a statement to The New York Times, referring to a select group of industry executives, vets and artists who decide the nominees in some categories.

Bieber was annoyed by the classification of his music, saying it should be under R&B, not pop. Bieber ended up winning his second Grammy on Sunday — this time in the country music category — along with Dan + Shay for their collaboration 10,000 Hours.

Multiple nominations also went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations and are tied for the second-most nominated act this year.

The Grammys also took heat for the lack of diversity in their nominations and awards — the hashtag #GrammysSoWhite took off late last year.

Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Black Parade, Beyoncé

Colors, Black Pumas

Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Circles, Post Malone

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Song of the Year

Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Cardigan, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Circles, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

Don’t Start Now, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

I Can’t Breathe, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

If the World Was Ending, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

Intentions, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Dynamite, BTS

** WINNER: Rain on Me, Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande

Exile, Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.

** WINNER: American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renée Zellweger

Best Rap Performance

Deep Reverence, Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop, DaBaby

What’s Poppin, Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

** WINNER: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

Dior, Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake featuring Lil Durk

Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

The Box, Roddy Ricch

The Highest in the Room, Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

The Bigger Picture, Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Laugh Now, Cry Later, Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)

Rockstar, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)

Savage, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rap Album

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

** WINNER: King’s Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”

Best R&B Performance

Lightning & Thunder, Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

Black Parade, Beyoncé

All I Need, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head, Brittany Howard

See Me, Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Sit on Down, The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

Wonder What She Thinks of Me, Chloe x Halle

Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore

** WINNER: Anything for You, Ledisi

Distance, Yebba

Best R&B Song

** WINNER: Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Collide, Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

Do It, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)

Slow Down, Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Dance Recording

On My Mind, Diplo & Sidepiece

My High, Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai

The Difference, Flume featuring Toro y Moi

Both of Us, Jayda G

** WINNER: 10%, Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Kick I, Arca

Planet’s Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

** WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

** WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Rock Song

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

Lost in Yesterday, Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

Not, Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

Shameika, Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

** WINNER: Stay High, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Performance

** WINNER: Shameika, Fiona Apple

Not, Big Thief

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps, Haim

Stay High, Brittany Howard

Daylight, Grace Potter

Best Metal Performance

** WINNER: Bum-Rush, Body Count

Underneath, Code Orange

The In-Between, In This Moment

Bloodmoney, Poppy

Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) [Live], Power Trip

Best Alternative Music Album

** WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Country Solo Performance

Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark

** WINNER: When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill

Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton

Bluebird, Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

All Night, Brothers Osborne

** WINNER: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Ocean, Lady A

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

Some People Do, Old Dominion

Best Country Song

Bluebird, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

The Bones, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

** WINNER: Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

Some People Do, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany García

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova

Best Comedy Album

** WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

Best Musical Theatre Album

Amélie

American Utopia on Broadway

** WINNER: Jagged Little Pill

Little Shop of Horrors

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

** WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ad Astra

Becoming

** WINNER: Joker

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

For a complete list of the Grammy Award winners, visit the awards’ official site.

— With files from The Associated Press