Grammy Awards 2021: Full list of music award winners

Coming in a little late this year, the Grammy Awards are widely considered the biggest celebration of music in the industry.
The nominees for the 63rd annual Grammys ceremony were announced in November. The ceremony will be partly virtual, as the Golden Globes ceremony was two weeks ago.
The awards began Sunday afternoon at the Grammys Premiere Ceremony and a number of winners have already been announced.
Beyoncé’s anthem about Black pride scored multiple nominations, making her the leading contender with nine. A winner of 24 Grammys, Beyoncé became the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations. She’s tied with former Beatle Paul McCartney, who earned a nomination this year for best boxed or special limited edition package.
Beyoncé’s ranking is only behind her husband Jay-Z and Quincy Jones, who have both earned 80 nominations each. Jay-Z picked up three nominations this year for his contributions to Beyoncé’s songs: He co-wrote Black Parade and Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage (featuring Beyoncé) thus earning nominations for song of the year, best R&B song and best rap song. Jay-Z has won 22 Grammys throughout his career.
Savage went on to win best rap performance on Sunday, and Beyoncé, along with nine-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, won best music video for Brown Skin Girl.
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber went into the ceremony with four nominations, while one of the biggest acts of the year, The Weeknd, had zero.
Less than a week ago, he announced that he was boycotting the awards show going forward.
“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” the 31-year-old said in a statement to The New York Times, referring to a select group of industry executives, vets and artists who decide the nominees in some categories.
Bieber was annoyed by the classification of his music, saying it should be under R&B, not pop. Bieber ended up winning his second Grammy on Sunday — this time in the country music category — along with Dan + Shay for their collaboration 10,000 Hours.
Multiple nominations also went to Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations and are tied for the second-most nominated act this year.
The Grammys also took heat for the lack of diversity in their nominations and awards — the hashtag #GrammysSoWhite took off late last year.
Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.
Album of the Year
Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt. III, Haim
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
Black Parade, Beyoncé
Colors, Black Pumas
Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Rich
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Circles, Post Malone
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Song of the Year
Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Cardigan, Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
Don’t Start Now, Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
I Can’t Breathe, Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
If the World Was Ending, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Vocal Album
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Yummy, Justin Bieber
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
Intentions, Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Dynamite, BTS
** WINNER: Rain on Me, Lady Gaga featuring Ariana Grande
Exile, Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
** WINNER: American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Best Rap Performance
Deep Reverence, Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What’s Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
** WINNER: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Dior, Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Rockstar, DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
The Box, Roddy Ricch
The Highest in the Room, Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
The Bigger Picture, Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
The Box, Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
Rockstar, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
Savage, Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
** WINNER: King’s Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”
Best R&B Performance
Lightning & Thunder, Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
Black Parade, Beyoncé
All I Need, Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head, Brittany Howard
See Me, Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Sit on Down, The Baylor Project featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me, Chloe x Halle
Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore
** WINNER: Anything for You, Ledisi
Distance, Yebba
Best R&B Song
** WINNER: Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Black Parade, Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Collide, Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
Do It, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)
Slow Down, Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Dance Recording
On My Mind, Diplo & Sidepiece
My High, Disclosure featuring Aminé & Slowthai
The Difference, Flume featuring Toro y Moi
Both of Us, Jayda G
** WINNER: 10%, Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Kick I, Arca
Planet’s Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
** WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
Best Rock Album
A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
** WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes
Best Rock Song
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
Lost in Yesterday, Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
Not, Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
Shameika, Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
** WINNER: Stay High, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
Best Rock Performance
** WINNER: Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, Haim
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter
Best Metal Performance
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) [Live], Power Trip
Best Alternative Music Album
** WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Best Country Album
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
Best Country Solo Performance
Stick That in Your Country Song, Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark
** WINNER: When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill
Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton
Bluebird, Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
All Night, Brothers Osborne
** WINNER: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean, Lady A
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
Some People Do, Old Dominion
Best Country Song
Bluebird, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
The Bones, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
** WINNER: Crowded Table, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
More Hearts Than Mine, Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
Some People Do, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany García
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
Best Comedy Album
** WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Best Musical Theatre Album
Amélie
American Utopia on Broadway
** WINNER: Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
** WINNER: Jojo Rabbit
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ad Astra
Becoming
** WINNER: Joker
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
For a complete list of the Grammy Award winners, visit the awards’ official site.
— With files from The Associated Press
