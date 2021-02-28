Golden Globes 2021 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Awards season starts out Sunday night with the 2021 Golden Globes, the 78th version of the annual TV-and-movies ceremony — though this’ll be an unusual one.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was delayed two months; normally taking place in January as the first awards show of the season, for the first time, this year’s show will be held bi-coastally and at the end of February.
Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and co-host Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.
David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.
The film about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz landed nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best-supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher — the director’s father, who penned the script before dying in 2003.
Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 — which, like Mank, is a Netflix release — came closest with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen and best song.
The other nominees for best film in the drama category are Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Florian Zeller’s The Father.
A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than it had before.
Regina King (One Night in Miami), Zhao and Fennell were nominated for best director, alongside Sorkin and Fincher.
Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television.
The winners of this year’s Golden Globes will be highlighted in the list of nominees, below, as the ceremony goes on.
—
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Best Foreign Film
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
“Io Si (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
—
— With files from The Associated Press
Comments