Golden Globes 2021 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

Send this page to someone via email

Awards season starts out Sunday night with the 2021 Golden Globes, the 78th version of the annual TV-and-movies ceremony — though this’ll be an unusual one.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was delayed two months; normally taking place in January as the first awards show of the season, for the first time, this year’s show will be held bi-coastally and at the end of February.

Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and co-host Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

5:50 Golden Globes 2021: Breaking down this year’s nominations Golden Globes 2021: Breaking down this year’s nominations – Feb 3, 2021

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.

Story continues below advertisement

The film about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz landed nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best-supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher — the director’s father, who penned the script before dying in 2003.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 — which, like Mank, is a Netflix release — came closest with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen and best song.

The other nominees for best film in the drama category are Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Florian Zeller’s The Father.

3:51 2020 Golden Globe award winners 2020 Golden Globe award winners – Jan 6, 2020

A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than it had before.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina King (One Night in Miami), Zhao and Fennell were nominated for best director, alongside Sorkin and Fincher.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television.

The winners of this year’s Golden Globes will be highlighted in the list of nominees, below, as the ceremony goes on.

—

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Story continues below advertisement

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Story continues below advertisement

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Best Foreign Film

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamela/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Io Si (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodi Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

—

— With files from The Associated Press