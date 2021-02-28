Menu

Entertainment

Golden Globes 2021 winners: Full list of TV and movies awards

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Golden Globes trophy
A giant Golden Globe trophy is set on stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel on December 9, 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Awards season starts out Sunday night with the 2021 Golden Globes, the 78th version of the annual TV-and-movies ceremony — though this’ll be an unusual one.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was delayed two months; normally taking place in January as the first awards show of the season, for the first time, this year’s show will be held bi-coastally and at the end of February.

Tina Fey will host live from New York’s Rainbow Room and co-host Amy Poehler will host from the awards’ normal home at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. It’s expected that nominees will appear from locations around the world.

Click to play video 'Golden Globes 2021: Breaking down this year’s nominations' Golden Globes 2021: Breaking down this year’s nominations
Golden Globes 2021: Breaking down this year’s nominations – Feb 3, 2021

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.

Story continues below advertisement

The film about Citizen Kane co-writer Herman Mankiewicz landed nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best-supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher — the director’s father, who penned the script before dying in 2003.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 — which, like Mank, is a Netflix release — came closest with five nominations, including nods for best film, drama; best director and best screenplay for Sorkin; best supporting actor for Sacha Baron Cohen and best song.

The other nominees for best film in the drama category are Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Florian Zeller’s The Father.

Click to play video '2020 Golden Globe award winners' 2020 Golden Globe award winners
2020 Golden Globe award winners – Jan 6, 2020

A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or best feature film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the Hollywood Foreign Press nominated more female filmmakers than it had before.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina King (One Night in Miami), Zhao and Fennell were nominated for best director, alongside Sorkin and Fincher.

Netflix, which topped all studios at the Globes last year, too, led with a commanding 42 nominations, with 22 coming in film categories and 20 in television.

The winners of this year’s Golden Globes will be highlighted in the list of nominees, below, as the ceremony goes on.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Story continues below advertisement

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Story continues below advertisement

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Best Foreign Film

Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Io Si (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” — One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed” — The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
“Fight For You” — Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Television Series (Comedy/Musical)

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Story continues below advertisement

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

With files from The Associated Press

Golden Globes
