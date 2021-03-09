Manitoba Hydro employees strike after negotiations hit standstill

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro is expecting some of its staff to start strike action Tuesday after negotiations hit a standstill with its employees who help keep the lights on.

Hydro says the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers rejected the Crown corporation’s latest offer and rotating strikes are now planned.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says the strikes start with customer service staff in Winnipeg being the first to walk out, which started Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. for 24 hours.

“Earlier today, Manitoba Hydro tabled a formal offer to the IBEW in the hopes of successfully concluding contract negotiations. The offer followed months of negotiations, most recently conducted with the aid of a conciliator, while abiding by the financial mandates provided to Manitoba Hydro by the provincial government,” Owen said in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

Owen added the new three-year deal offered contained:

A 0.75 per cent wage increase in the third year retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.

No IBEW employee would be subject to layoff should his/her position be eliminated as a direct result of the contracting out of the work normally performed by that employee for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Recognizing the impact of COVID-19 on field workers, Manitoba Hydro offered to make a one-time allocation of 80 hours to sick leave balances for IBEW front-line employees who in fiscal year 2020-21 worked at least 30 per cent of their time in the field.

Added flexibility to the Fitness Subsidy Program.

On account of COVID-19, the Fitness Subsidy be increased on a one-time only basis in calendar year 2021 by $100 for a total of $350.

Manitoba Hydro says it has contingency plans in place to ensure it can continue to provide its essential and emergency service to customers and maintain public safety around its facilities and infrastructure.

Global News has reached out to the union for comment after the strike announcement was made but has yet to hear back.

The union represents more than 2,300 Hydro employees.

On Monday the union’s business manager, Mike Espenell, told 680 CJOB they’re just looking for a fair process.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been going at this bargaining for about 28 months now with little to no forward progress,” Espenell said.

“It’s become very clear that there’s been a lot of interference through this negotiating process. We just want to be able to bargain an agreement with Manitoba Hydro freely.”

According to the union’s website, the Hydro employees operate, maintain and repair all of Manitoba Hydro’s facilities — everything from the large generating stations to the trucks.

Espenell said Monday that a strike would mean Manitobans likely wouldn’t see a change in their Hydro service.