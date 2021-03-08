Manitoba Hydro workers just looking for fair process: union rep

Send this page to someone via email

More than 2,300 Manitoba Hydro employees could go on strike as early as Tuesday.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 2034 delivered a 48-hour strike notice to the Crown corporation on Sunday, and in a memo to members, noted that if strike action becomes necessary, Hydro will only receive a two-hour heads-up before labour action begins.

The union’s business manager, Mike Espenell, told 680 CJOB they’re just looking for a fair process.

“We’ve been going at this bargaining for about 28 months now with little to no forward progress,” Espenell said.

“It’s become very clear that there’s been a lot of interference through this negotiating process. We just want to be able to bargain an agreement with Manitoba Hydro freely.”

According to the union’s website, the Hydro employees operate, maintain and repair all of Manitoba Hydro’s facilities — everything from the large generating stations to the trucks.

Espenell said should a strike take place, the specifics have yet to be hammered out… but Manitobans likely wouldn’t see a change in their Hydro service.

“It’s unclear at this point what a strike action would look like, but we represent about 2,300 members,” he said.

“Depending on the reliability of the system at the time and how competent the individuals are running our generating stations and our transmission grid and our distribution grid… I would say Manitobans would maybe see no change until something goes wrong.”

Global News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment.

