Canada

Manitoba Hydro served with 48-hour strike notice from union

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Manitoba Hydro workers performing maintenance.
Manitoba Hydro workers performing maintenance. Global News file

The union representing some Manitoba Hydro employees who help keep the power on say they have served the Crown Corporation with a strike notice.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 2034 union sent a memo to members Sunday with the update.

Read more: Report shows Manitoba Hydro debt the ‘scandal of the century’: premier

“In keeping with previous practice, IBEW is willing to provide a minimum of two hours’ notice for site specific strike action, and to perform any duties necessary for safe operations during said two-hour period,” the memo reads.

“Should strike action become necessary, it will only receive two-hours’ notice before labour action begins. Hydro is now aware that it will have just a very short window in which to prepare for the impact that any strike action might generate.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to the union’s website, the group represents nearly 3,000 members — the vast majority of which are Hydro employees.

The site says those employees operate, maintain and repair all of Manitoba Hydro’s facilities — everything from the large generating stations to the trucks.

Click to play video 'Crown Services minister says Bill 35 ensures Manitoba Hydro operations are ‘transparent’' Crown Services minister says Bill 35 ensures Manitoba Hydro operations are ‘transparent’
Crown Services minister says Bill 35 ensures Manitoba Hydro operations are ‘transparent’

In another memo posted to the unions website from Tuesday, the union says members voted in favour of strike action during their bargaining for a new collective agreement.

“Members need to be assured that the union will exhaust every possible means of attaining a fair agreement and will do its utmost to avoid invoking a strike,” the memo reads.

Global News has reached out to the union and Manitoba Hydro for comment but has yet to hear back.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StrikeUnionHYDROManitoba HydroWorkershydro noticemanitoba hydro strike action

