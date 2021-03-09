Menu

Crime

Port Hope, Ont., police bust 3 with nearly $10,000 worth of drugs

Greg Davis
March 9, 2021
Port Hope police seized drugs and arrested three people as part of a recent investigation.
Port Hope police seized drugs and arrested three people as part of a recent investigation. Port Hope Police Service

Three people face multiple drug-trafficking charges following an investigation by police in Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, as part of the ongoing investigation targeting illegal drug activity, officers on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Young Street where they seized drugs and arrested one man and two women.

Read more: Police lay manslughter charge after likely fentanyl overdose at Innisfil, Ont., gathering

Police seized $100 in cash along with an estimated $9,955 worth of opioids including:

  • 11.3 grams of methamphetamine (crystal meth)
  • 2.2 ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine
  • 2.9 grams of fentanyl
  • 31 Percocet pills

Patrick Lalonde, 35 and Ashley Debideen, 34, both of Port Hope, were arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet.

Chantelle Murray, 32, of Port Hope, was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet.

All three were released on an undertaking with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in April.

The investigation also involved members of the neighbouring Cobourg Police Service.

