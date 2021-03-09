Port Hope, Ont., police bust 3 with nearly $10,000 worth of drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face multiple drug-trafficking charges following an investigation by police in Port Hope, Ont.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, as part of the ongoing investigation targeting illegal drug activity, officers on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Young Street where they seized drugs and arrested one man and two women.

Police seized $100 in cash along with an estimated $9,955 worth of opioids including:

11.3 grams of methamphetamine (crystal meth)

2.2 ounces of cocaine and crack cocaine

2.9 grams of fentanyl

31 Percocet pills

Patrick Lalonde, 35 and Ashley Debideen, 34, both of Port Hope, were arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and Percocet.

Story continues below advertisement

Chantelle Murray, 32, of Port Hope, was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine, fentanyl and Percocet.

All three were released on an undertaking with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in April.

The investigation also involved members of the neighbouring Cobourg Police Service.