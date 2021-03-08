Menu

Economy

Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2021 5:43 pm
A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help pay the rent for up to 25,000 people living in vulnerable situations.

Ahmed Hussen, federal families, children and social development minister, says the 10-year, $517-million Canada-B.C. Housing Benefit will provide financial assistance to top up monthly rent payments for those who can’t make ends meet.

Hussen told a news conference the average benefit to participants across Canada has been about $2,500 a year, but the payment amount in B.C. can be increased depending on rent costs and household circumstances.

David Eby, B.C.’s minister responsible for housing, says the benefits will be provided to households currently not eligible for the province’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters.

Eby and Hussen say the benefits are aimed at helping women fleeing family violence, Indigenous and racialized people, veterans, youth leaving care, people with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.

Ahmed calls the benefit a game changer that will help more people stay in their homes or find homes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
David EbyBC rental helpBC rental help updateCanada-B.C. Housing BenefitCanada-B.C. Housing Benefit announcementRental helpVulnerable populations rental

