Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
February 20 2021 9:01pm
01:49

Kelowna rental market has seen a 61 per cent increase in 5 years

In 2015, the average market rental rate was roughly $900 and as of February 2021, the average rental
rates were $1,450.

Advertisement

Video Home