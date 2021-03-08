Menu

Lifestyle

Online reservations open for B.C. campgrounds

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video 'BC Parks campsite reservation opens Monday' BC Parks campsite reservation opens Monday
WATCH: The BC Parks online reservations system for campsites is set to go live on Monday. Kelly Green, Parliamentary Secretary for the Environment, shares the details.

B.C. campgrounds are officially up for grabs as the province began accepting online reservations on Monday morning.

The environment ministry said its reservation website has been experiencing high volume, but has not crashed.

Click to play video 'BC Parks campsite reservations will open March 8' BC Parks campsite reservations will open March 8
BC Parks campsite reservations will open March 8 – Feb 24, 2021

Around 4,500 bookings had been made by 8 a.m., and the ministry said visitors were getting through within a few minutes.

Outdoor enthusiasts have long complained about B.C.’s campground reservation website — high traffic, glitches and even crashes — but Environment Minister George Heyman said last month that the province had added computer server capacity in anticipation of high demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: B.C.’s ‘locals first’ camping season will depend on the honour system

The NDP government unveiled its plan for camping season last month, promising British Columbians would have priority access.

Heyman acknowledged that the honour system will be the only thing guaranteeing locals get first priority.

Read more: B.C. residents to get priority as provincial camping reservations open March 8

“We’re requiring people to go to a landing page that attests and confirms they’re a resident of British Columbia, and then they go through to the reservation page and begin to make their plans and their reservations,” he said.

— With files from Richard Zussman and Simon Little

