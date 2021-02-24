B.C. residents to get priority as provincial camping reservations open March 8

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of British Columbia will once again get priority when it comes to booking provincial campsites.

The province announcing on Wednesday the annual melee to book a camping spot will open online on March 8 but residents can only book a campsite online two months in advance of their arrival date.

People who live in the province will have priority access to campsite reservations throughout the summer and not just in the opening window.

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now. They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times,” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman said.

“We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C., and while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

The two-month reservation period and the focus on local campers are changes being made to address issues around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is warning they are expecting this summer to be very busy and are asking people to be prepared for backup options for preferred sites and dates.

“We are looking forward to another great season of taking care of our spectacular provincial parks and welcoming you into our campgrounds. We are doing everything we can to ensure our parks are safe for visitors,” Society of Park Operators president Eddie Wood said.

“Many of our campgrounds will be very busy, so it’s important to plan ahead, follow public health guidelines, and enjoy B.C.’s outdoors. It’s going to be a fantastic season.”

On July 8, people living in other provinces can reserve campsites for the remainder of the season.

The government is anticipating COVID-19 restrictions will be placed at campgrounds across the province and changes are being made including how many people can be in a campsite and restrictions on group sites.

Reservations for day-use facilities, including picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for the 2021 season.

Of the 10,700 campsites BC Parks manages, approximately 55 per cent are reservable and 45 per cent remain available on a first-come, first-served basis.