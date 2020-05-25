Frustrations rise as B.C.’s campground reservation website crashes on opening day

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s campground reservation website crashed repeatedly shortly after it opened to the public at 7 a.m. on Monday, as the vast majority in the province face limited options for a summer vacation under the coronavirus pandemic.

With more than 800 reservations processed in the first 30 minutes, social media users were venting their frustrations at slow load times, crashes and getting kicked out of the system.

90 minutes of trying. Kicked out 4 times. And the system itself is like 1992. — Wanda WashYourHands (@Wanda_WestCoast) May 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

no – 2 of us trying since 6:45 – Poor webdesign , Env Minister should have to answer for this abomination. — Ross K (@roskel) May 25, 2020

Dear #discovercamping can we just tweet you our #bcparks camping reservations? Might be easier than your frozen website — tbeerejo (@tbeerejo) May 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Been trying to book a site since 7, made it to “confirm reservation” at least twice and the website keeps crashing . Discover Camping is a joke. — Michelle ✌🏻Happy Shambs(until2021) (@Mkbowshow) May 25, 2020

When you get THIS CLOSE only to have the https://t.co/bDW0EYJA0T website fail on you. Now I know why people are so frustrated by this reservation system. #bcparks #fail @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/0GnhZW0qMX — John Hua 華仁安 (@JohnHua) May 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Most campgrounds and recreation sites are set to open June 1, and to B.C. residents only this year.

Any non-B.C. residents who make a reservation will be subject to immediate cancellation without a refund. Non-residents are urged to cancel any existing bookings.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The policy is aimed at backing up advice from health officials who have been urging people to stick close to home during the pandemic.

1:49 B.C. residents get preferential access to parks and campgrounds this summer B.C. residents get preferential access to parks and campgrounds this summer

“We want to ensure British Columbians have access to summer vacation opportunities close to home, so we are limiting new reservations to B.C. residents,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a release on Monday.

The province has added 180 new campsites this year.

To allow for physical distancing, some campgrounds will open later, have fewer sites available, and change which services and communal facilities they offer.

Hot springs, backcountry communal cabins and campgrounds where users must share cooking facilities will remain closed, as will group campsites.

More parks will open for day use on June 1 as well. Playgrounds, halls and picnic shelters will remain closed in provincial parks.

Story continues below advertisement