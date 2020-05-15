COVID-19 reignites debate over B.C.’s reservation-only campsites

Send this page to someone via email

Advice from health officials for British Columbians to spend their summer vacations in the province could boost demand for B.C.’s already strained campgrounds.

The province will reopen a number of campgrounds starting June 1, and is reactivating its Discover Camping online booking system on May 25.

“We know that for many British Columbians who may have been considering vacationing outside the province, that’s unlikely to happen this year,” said Environment Minister George Heyman.

Heyman says most people who have already made reservations should be able to keep them.

However, he acknowledged that in order to maintain physical distancing, some campsites may be pulled from service; anyone who has reserved at one of these sites will be notified .

But B.C.’s push to local camping as a summer option is renewing the controversy over reservation-only campsites.

Mike Babor is one of the organizers of a petition calling for more first-come-first-served campsites at Golden Ears Provincial Park.

“A guy like me who is a shift worker who would show up on a Tuesday or a Wednesday for a spot on the weekend, I’m shut out now because I don’t know my schedule that far out in advance,” said Babor.

“Typically you need four or five months out to have a reservation.”

Babor said Golden Ears has moved to 100 per cent, reservation-only sites, as have several other popular parks such as Porteau Cove.

He called the additional $5 per night fee for reserved sites a “cash grab,” adding COVID-19 will only add pressure to the system this year.

“I don’t know how to navigate this summer with reservations. It’s completely uncharted territory.”

To date, the petition has attracted about 10,000 signatures.

Heyman says the province is working to ensure there is the maximum amount of park space available to British Columbians over the summer.

“We’re looking at measures we can take to satisfy the demand in B.C. to the greatest extent possible, and, obviously, anything we can do to open the greatest number of parks in a safe way is exactly what we’re going to be doing,” he said.

