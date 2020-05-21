B.C. residents to get preferential access to camping in province’s parks

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. residents might have a better chance of getting a coveted camping spot this season.

When reservations open on May 25, B.C. residents will have preferential access to camping spots.

BC Parks says non-B.C. residents with existing reservations are asked to contact the call centre before June 15 to cancel and receive a full refund.

New reservations made after May 25 found to be made by non-B.C. residents will be subject to immediate cancellation without refund.

The Discover Camping website and call centre will open to new reservations on May 25 at 7 a.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Campgrounds, camping opportunities and accommodations will begin to open June 1.

Frontcountry and backcountry reservations will be available on a two-month rolling window starting May 25 at 7 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Parks says on May 25 the system will open to bookings up to July 25.

On May 26, the system will be open for July 26; on May 27, the system will be open for July 27 and so on.

The daily release of inventory will continue until the end of the reservable period in each campground is reached.

Reservations can be made in most campgrounds for a maximum stay of 14 days but reservations made within the first two weeks of inventory being released cannot be changed.

BC Parks says this is to prevent overbooking and then people changing their arrival dates to shorten their stay in order to obtain a favourable site or time ahead of other customers. Those reservations can only be cancelled and normal cancellation fees will apply.

Groupsites and reservable picnic shelters will remain closed for the time being; all existing reservations will be cancelled through to Dec. 31.

1:52 B.C. parks re-open to visitors with restrictions B.C. parks re-open to visitors with restrictions

The province is asking visitors to use parks close to home, continue to physically distance and bring their own hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sanitization of high-touch areas and bathrooms will be stepped up.

A full list of open parks can be found on the BC Parks website.

Story continues below advertisement