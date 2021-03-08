Coronavirus vaccine opens to Manitobans 80 and over, First Nations 60 and over

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans 80 years and over, and First Nations people 60 years and over, are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

Along with the new age eligibility, the province also says spouses and members of the same household who are eligible for shots can now schedule their vaccination appointments at the same time, provided both meet the current eligibility criteria.

The news comes as another vaccination super-site officially opened in Selkirk Monday.

The clinic at the former Selkirk General Hospital is the fourth such site in Manitoba after facilities have previously opened in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Thompson.

A fifth site is expected to open in Morden in mid-March, the province has previously said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Manitoba moves to delay second dose of coronavirus vaccine Manitoba moves to delay second dose of coronavirus vaccine

The latest eligibility information can be found on the province’s website, and those who are eligible can book an appointment by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials say mobile vaccination teams are continuing efforts to vaccinate at congregate living facilities, with nearly 3,000 eligible residents at more than 70 sites expected to receive their first shot this week.

The latest vaccine data from the province shows 90,927 doses of vaccine have been administered, including 60,593 first doses and 30,334 second doses.

The province says 124,840 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Manitoba, including 95,940 doses of Pfizer vaccine and 28,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 16,380 doses of Pfizer and 18,000 doses of the newly-approved AstraZeneca/CoviShield vaccine are expected to arrive in Manitoba this week.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.