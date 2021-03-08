Manitoba gives Shared Health power to investigate COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in health-care workers

Send this page to someone via email

A new emergency order in Manitoba allows the province’s patient care organization to check whether health-care workers who have received COVID-19 vaccines were actually entitled to get them.

The Manitoba government announced in a news release that Shared Health is now able to investigate and confirm eligibility.

It says if the investigation confirms a person gave false information to get a vaccine early, the info can be shared with their employer, professional regulatory body, or to law enforcement.

The order is retroactive to mid-December when COVID-19 vaccinations began in Manitoba.

