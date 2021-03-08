COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care facility despite vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Sunday afternoon at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna, B.C., despite the majority of residents already being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Interior Health Authority said two staff members and 10 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway and additional infection control and prevention measures have been implemented at the facility to curb the spread of the virus, Interior Health said.

Cottonwood Care Centre is a long-term care facility operated by Interior Health. It has 221 publicly funded long-term care beds.

As of Feb. 15, 82 per cent of residents at the facility had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or 220 of its 268 residents, according to data provided by the BC Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC).

In late January, B.C. health officials announced that COVID-19 vaccines had been delivered in all long-term care homes in British Columbia.

“I am just relieved, tremendously relieved, and grateful that we’ve been able to get into every single long-term care home and assisted living facility in this province, every single one, and have offered protection to those, our most vulnerable citizens,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, on Jan. 29.

Ninety-five per cent of the LTC residents have received their first dose and there were only six remaining outbreaks in long-term care facilities as of March 2, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Residents and staff at long-term care homes were the first to be vaccinated, and that program has been completed.

It is unclear how many staff at Cottonwoods Care Home received their vaccine, if any staff refused the shot in the arm, or if any residents or staff have received their second dose.

Dr. Sue Pollock, an Interior Health medical health officer, will take questions on the topic Monday afternoon.

One week ago, B.C. health officials announced that the gap between the first and second doses of the vaccine will be extended to 112 days.

Pfizer, one of the manufacturers, has recommended a 21-day gap between doses and the province previously was spacing them out by 42 days.

On Monday, B.C. entered phase 2 of its vaccination rollout plan, with seniors 90 and older and Aboriginal people 65 and older eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Mass inoculation clinics across the province will open in arenas, community centres, curling clubs, trade and convention centres and health centres next week.

Interior Health residents can learn about the second phase of the regional vaccination plan in our story from March 7

