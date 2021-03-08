Ontario reports more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,631 new coronavirus cases on Monday, marking the largest single-day increase in over a month. The provincial total now stands at 309,927.

Monday’s case count is a spike from Sunday’s which saw 1,299 new infections. On Saturday, 990 new cases were recorded and 1,250 on Friday.

News of higher cases come as Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay move out of the stay-at-home order and into grey and red zones of the province’s COVID-19 framework.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 568 cases were recorded in Toronto, 322 in Peel Region, 119 in York Region, 91 in Thunder Bay, 68 in Durham Region, 57 in Ottawa, and 51 in both Waterloo and Halton regions.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,077 as 10 more deaths were recorded.

Officials have listed 879 U.K. variant cases (B.1.1.7) which is up by 51 since yesterday, 39 South African variant cases (B.1.351) which is up by eight, and 17 Brazilian variant cases (P.1) which is up by four, that have been detected so far in the province.

Meanwhile, 291,834 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 994 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 11,016 — up from the previous day when it was 10,389, and up from last Monday at 10,570. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 38,063 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 13,891 tests awaiting results. A total of 11,436,417 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 3.4 per cent, up from Sunday when it was 3.1 per cent, and up from a week ago when it was at 3.1 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 1,631 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 38,100 tests completed. Locally, there are 568 new cases in Toronto, 322 in Peel and 119 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 912,486 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 8, 2021

Ontario reported 626 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 20 from the previous day) with 282 patients in intensive care units (up by nine) and 184 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up bye five).

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the province has administered 912,486 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 21,882 in the last day. There are 273,676 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

