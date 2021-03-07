Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Hamilton public health investigating report COVID-19 vaccines given to ineligible recipients

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted March 7, 2021 9:30 am
Hamilton public health is investigating allegations that some employees at one of its mobile vaccination clinics gave the COVID-19 vaccine to people who weren't eligible.
Hamilton public health is investigating allegations that some employees at one of its mobile vaccination clinics gave the COVID-19 vaccine to people who weren't eligible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Hamilton’s public health department is investigating after employees at a mobile vaccination clinic allegedly gave COVID-19 vaccine doses to people who weren’t eligible for the shot.

In a release on Saturday afternoon, the city said it was notified on Friday that three of its mobile vaccination clinic workers “improperly administered” about 15 vaccine doses to people who don’t meet the vaccination criteria — which currently includes seniors 85 years of age and older.

The alleged incidents were reported by other employees working at the clinic and the city said the three employees in question have been put on paid leave while an investigation is conducted.

Trending Stories

Read more: City of Hamilton warning residents of scam offering COVID-19 vaccines for money

Public health said staff will be reminded about their “professional obligations” to follow established policies and the COVID-19 vaccine prioritization framework.

Story continues below advertisement

“The city is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are administered in a way that is fair, equitable, and based on criteria that prioritize those that are most in need,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Any actions designed to circumvent the vaccine program’s eligibility criteria are unethical and unacceptable.”

The mobile pop-up vaccination clinics began operating on Wednesday and are available only to those 85 and older through a booked appointment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton Public Healthdr. elizabeth richardsonhamilton covid-19 vaccinationhamilton covid-19 vaccineshamilton mobile vaccination clinics

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers