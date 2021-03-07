Hamilton public health investigating report COVID-19 vaccines given to ineligible recipients

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public health department is investigating after employees at a mobile vaccination clinic allegedly gave COVID-19 vaccine doses to people who weren’t eligible for the shot.

In a release on Saturday afternoon, the city said it was notified on Friday that three of its mobile vaccination clinic workers “improperly administered” about 15 vaccine doses to people who don’t meet the vaccination criteria — which currently includes seniors 85 years of age and older.

The alleged incidents were reported by other employees working at the clinic and the city said the three employees in question have been put on paid leave while an investigation is conducted.

Public health said staff will be reminded about their “professional obligations” to follow established policies and the COVID-19 vaccine prioritization framework.

“The city is committed to ensuring that COVID-19 vaccines are administered in a way that is fair, equitable, and based on criteria that prioritize those that are most in need,” said Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“Any actions designed to circumvent the vaccine program’s eligibility criteria are unethical and unacceptable.”

The mobile pop-up vaccination clinics began operating on Wednesday and are available only to those 85 and older through a booked appointment.