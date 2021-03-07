Menu

Health

No official COVID-19 data Sunday as Alberta system updated; Hinshaw estimates 300 cases, 54 variants

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 5:51 pm
Click to play video '‘We are in a very different place than… 1 year ago’: Hinshaw marks anniversary of COVID-19 in Alberta' ‘We are in a very different place than… 1 year ago’: Hinshaw marks anniversary of COVID-19 in Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s top doctor reflects on the last year as March 5 marks the one-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 being identified in the province.

While Alberta did not release official COVID-19 data on Sunday due to system upgrades to the provincial dashboard, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it is estimated there were 300 new cases, including 54 new variant cases.

Hinshaw tweeted out the preliminary info on Sunday afternoon. The province did not release any information on deaths or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of Saturday, 1,914 people in the province had died from the disease, and there were 247 people in hospital, with 42 of them in intensive care.

Read more: Alberta Health reports 341 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death on Saturday

Hinshaw said the estimated 300 cases Sunday came from about 8,100 tests, equaling a positivity rate of approximately four per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said there have now been 290,391 vaccine doses administered, and 90,937 Albertans have received both doses.

The province will fully update the COVID-19 dashboard and release complete data on Monday, Hinshaw said.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawAlberta COVID casesalberta variantsalberta coronvirus cases

