No official COVID-19 data Sunday as Alberta system updated; Hinshaw estimates 300 cases, 54 variants

While Alberta did not release official COVID-19 data on Sunday due to system upgrades to the provincial dashboard, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said it is estimated there were 300 new cases, including 54 new variant cases.

Hinshaw tweeted out the preliminary info on Sunday afternoon. The province did not release any information on deaths or hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

As of Saturday, 1,914 people in the province had died from the disease, and there were 247 people in hospital, with 42 of them in intensive care.

Hinshaw said the estimated 300 cases Sunday came from about 8,100 tests, equaling a positivity rate of approximately four per cent.

We have now administered 290,391 doses of vaccine in Alberta, and there are now 90,937 Albertans who are fully immunized with 2 doses. Vaccines save lives and I encourage everyone to get immunized when it’s your turn. (3/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 7, 2021

Hinshaw said there have now been 290,391 vaccine doses administered, and 90,937 Albertans have received both doses.

The province will fully update the COVID-19 dashboard and release complete data on Monday, Hinshaw said.