3 more seniors die with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll in the area to 232.

“Today we are reporting three deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Ryan Van Meer, associate medical officer of health said.

“The individuals were two males in their 80s and a female in her 80s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

One of those was connected to the Court at Laurelwood Retirement Residence in Waterloo, where three people have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the home on Feb. 14.

Three staff members and 14 non-staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

There have no been five new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area over the first five days of March.

Waterloo Health also reported another 34 positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 10,904.

This is the second day in a row the agency has announced 34 new cases in the area.

In addition, another 51 people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the region to 10,288.

We are down to 372 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including 33 people who are in area hospitals.

The outbreak at Laurelwood is one of 27 active outbreaks in the region.

Three more were declared over including one at Monsignor Doyle Catholic Secondary School in Cambridge, one at a restaurant and one at a food processing plant.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,250 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 306,007.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 337 cases were recorded in Toronto, 167 in Peel Region, 129 in York Region, 74 in Hamilton, 63 in Ottawa and 55 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,046 as 22 more deaths were recorded.

