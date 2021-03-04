Waterloo’s 2nd COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens up on Boardwalk

Send this page to someone via email

The second COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the region opened its doors on Thursday on the Boardwalk in the City of Waterloo.

The clinic, which follows on the heels of the first opened at Grand River Hospital in December, was expected to vaccinate 1,000 to 2,000 people on a daily basis.

The clinic will begin vaccinating people over the age of 79 and then move to other people who are part of the Phase 1 priority list.

The region recently announced a website where people in Phase 1 are required to pre-register for vaccinations and that has been going swimmingly, according to Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, who is leading the region’s vaccination team.

“To date we’ve had over 20,000 people pre-register with over 16,000 in our 80 years of age or older priority population,” she told the board of health on Wednesday night.

Two other populations were added to the priority list last week, including police officers who deal with medical emergencies, according to Hilton.

“Last week, the province did announce that individuals experiencing homelessness or precariously housed have been moved into a Phase 1 framework for vaccination rollout,” she explained.

Waterloo Public Health will look to current clinics that help the homeless population to try and administer vaccinations.

Two additional clinics are expected to open in Cambridge in the coming days with one set to open next week at an undisclosed location.

The region says this one will also prioritize those over the age of 79.

The other clinic in Cambridge is expected to be a larger one, which will be located where the Rona store was located on PineBush Trail.

“The Rona location line of sight to open is the week of March 15th,” Hilton said.

“All eligible priority populations in Phase 1 will receive their vaccinations this location.”